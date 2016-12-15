NEWS

12:58 pm |    

Sunbury’s Bicentennial coming to a close

Sunbury’s Bicentennial coming to a close
12:57 pm |    

A Conversation with Sunbury Mayor Tommy Hatfield

A Conversation with Sunbury Mayor Tommy Hatfield
12:55 pm |    

Ohio high court upholds damages cap in church case

Ohio high court upholds damages cap in church case
12:49 pm |    

Cemetery dispute settled

Cemetery dispute settled
12:49 pm |    

Galena planning new WW Plant

Galena planning new WW Plant
12:48 pm |    

Village gets OPWC Grant reduction

Village gets OPWC Grant reduction
Board member says he was asked to resign

Board member says he was asked to resign

A member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board alleges he was asked to resign his seat earlier this week.Lucas Ratliff, in an email ...

January 4th, 2017 |  

SUMC’s COT January menu set

SUMC’s COT January menu set

Community Open Table, an outreach of Sunbury United Methodist Church, is typically held on the first Friday of every month when members of the church ...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Prevent Drunk Driving This New Year’s Eve

Prevent Drunk Driving This New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (December 29, 2016) – Alcohol-impaired drivers contribute to about one out of every three traffic deaths on U.S. roadways. As New...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Parks Master Plan forthcoming

The Village of Sunbury’s online Parks and Recreation Survey closed last week, and Parks & Safety Committee member Scott Weatherby said he is...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Sunbury looks at DUDE Solutions

Sunbury looks at DUDE Solutions

If Sunbury Village Council members decide to spend the money, the DUDE might be coming to the village in the not-too-distant future.No, not the Cohen ...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Kidnapping and gross sexual imposition trial set for Galena man

Kidnapping and gross sexual imposition trial set for Galena man

A January trial has been set for a Galena man charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and assault.Vance Timothy Crotty, 18, of 2653 Pointewoo...

December 27th, 2016 |  

SPORTS

2:34 pm |    

BW breezes by Centerburg

BW breezes by Centerburg
1:52 pm |    

2016-17 Bowl Glance

2016-17 Bowl Glance
12:58 pm |    

MLL commish Gross to step down

MLL commish Gross to step down
Steelers surge to playoffsBrowns prepping for draft

Steelers surge to playoffsBrowns prepping for draft

PITTSBURGH — It was a game, yeah. But in some ways, it was also a job interview for Landry Jones.And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback &...

January 4th, 2017 |  

OSU offense falls flat in shutout

OSU offense falls flat in shutout

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoff without winning the Big Ten championship, and on Saturday night did very li...

January 4th, 2017 |  

CBJ go undefeated in December

CBJ go undefeated in December

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Columbus Blue Jackets pushed their party into the new year, stretching their winning streak to 15 straight games.This vict...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Badgers give Broncos only loss

Badgers give Broncos only loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — Troy Fumagalli had highlight catches for Wisconsin even before the big tight end’s leaping 8-yard touchdown in the four...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Penn State’s offense falters late

Penn State’s offense falters late

PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State lived up to its reputation as a big-play offense.It also made a couple of costly mistakes.Trace McSorley threw thr...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Maturing starters should help OSU in ‘17

Maturing starters should help OSU in ‘17

COLUMBUS — In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert.On the bright side, most of ...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

4:14 pm |    

Sunbury student at Summit

Sunbury student at Summit
1:59 pm
Updated: 2:03 pm. |    

ODNR family-friendly activities

ODNR family-friendly activities
1:19 pm |    

OCA teacher inspires others

OCA teacher inspires others
BWHS holds 1st Government Fair

BWHS holds 1st Government Fair

As part of the Big Walnut High School senior government curriculum, Social Studies teacher Charlie Rowley has his students do a government-related res...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Sunbury resident Mindy Pyle began her career in education in 2006 as an 8th grade math teacher at Ohio Connections Academy, an online public charter s...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

For Immediate ReleaseNov. 29, 2016ODNR Wraps Up the Year with Family-Friendly December ActivitiesCOLUMBUS, OH - December is the perfect opportunity to...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Osprey Platform repaired

Osprey Platform repaired

Big Walnut Nature Club members made repairs to the #2 Osprey Platform off the end of the Hoover Boardwalk recently.The winter ice damages the signs an...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Record # of holiday travelers

Record # of holiday travelers

COLUMBUS – AAA expects a record 103.1 million Americans, including more than 4.2 million Ohioans, to journey 50 miles or more from home between ...

December 21st, 2016 updated: December 21st, 2016. |  

Ohio wins AFBF awards

COLUMBUS – Ohio county Farm Bureaus won one-third of the nation’s top county programs.Every year American Farm Bureau Federation recognize...

December 15th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Sunbury News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles