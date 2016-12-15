Board member says he was asked to resign

A member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board alleges he was asked to resign his seat earlier this week.Lucas Ratliff, in an email ...

January 4th, 2017 |

SUMC’s COT January menu set

Community Open Table, an outreach of Sunbury United Methodist Church, is typically held on the first Friday of every month when members of the church ...

January 4th, 2017 |

Prevent Drunk Driving This New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (December 29, 2016) – Alcohol-impaired drivers contribute to about one out of every three traffic deaths on U.S. roadways. As New...

December 30th, 2016 |

Parks Master Plan forthcoming

The Village of Sunbury’s online Parks and Recreation Survey closed last week, and Parks & Safety Committee member Scott Weatherby said he is...

December 27th, 2016 |

Sunbury looks at DUDE Solutions

If Sunbury Village Council members decide to spend the money, the DUDE might be coming to the village in the not-too-distant future.No, not the Cohen ...

December 27th, 2016 |

Kidnapping and gross sexual imposition trial set for Galena man

A January trial has been set for a Galena man charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and assault.Vance Timothy Crotty, 18, of 2653 Pointewoo...

December 27th, 2016 |