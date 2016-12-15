BW breezes by Centerburg
Board member says he was asked to resign
A member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board alleges he was asked to resign his seat earlier this week.Lucas Ratliff, in an email ...
SUMC’s COT January menu set
Community Open Table, an outreach of Sunbury United Methodist Church, is typically held on the first Friday of every month when members of the church ...
Prevent Drunk Driving This New Year’s Eve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (December 29, 2016) – Alcohol-impaired drivers contribute to about one out of every three traffic deaths on U.S. roadways. As New...
Parks Master Plan forthcoming
The Village of Sunbury’s online Parks and Recreation Survey closed last week, and Parks & Safety Committee member Scott Weatherby said he is...
Sunbury looks at DUDE Solutions
If Sunbury Village Council members decide to spend the money, the DUDE might be coming to the village in the not-too-distant future.No, not the Cohen ...
Kidnapping and gross sexual imposition trial set for Galena man
A January trial has been set for a Galena man charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and assault.Vance Timothy Crotty, 18, of 2653 Pointewoo...
Steelers surge to playoffsBrowns prepping for draft
PITTSBURGH — It was a game, yeah. But in some ways, it was also a job interview for Landry Jones.And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback &...
OSU offense falls flat in shutout
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoff without winning the Big Ten championship, and on Saturday night did very li...
CBJ go undefeated in December
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Columbus Blue Jackets pushed their party into the new year, stretching their winning streak to 15 straight games.This vict...
Badgers give Broncos only loss
ARLINGTON, Texas — Troy Fumagalli had highlight catches for Wisconsin even before the big tight end’s leaping 8-yard touchdown in the four...
Penn State’s offense falters late
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State lived up to its reputation as a big-play offense.It also made a couple of costly mistakes.Trace McSorley threw thr...
Maturing starters should help OSU in ‘17
COLUMBUS — In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert.On the bright side, most of ...
BWHS holds 1st Government Fair
As part of the Big Walnut High School senior government curriculum, Social Studies teacher Charlie Rowley has his students do a government-related res...
Sunbury resident Mindy Pyle began her career in education in 2006 as an 8th grade math teacher at Ohio Connections Academy, an online public charter s...
For Immediate ReleaseNov. 29, 2016ODNR Wraps Up the Year with Family-Friendly December ActivitiesCOLUMBUS, OH - December is the perfect opportunity to...
Osprey Platform repaired
Big Walnut Nature Club members made repairs to the #2 Osprey Platform off the end of the Hoover Boardwalk recently.The winter ice damages the signs an...
Record # of holiday travelers
COLUMBUS – AAA expects a record 103.1 million Americans, including more than 4.2 million Ohioans, to journey 50 miles or more from home between ...
Ohio wins AFBF awards
COLUMBUS – Ohio county Farm Bureaus won one-third of the nation’s top county programs.Every year American Farm Bureau Federation recognize...