Sunbury student at Summit

Sydney Fuller of Sunbury (second from right) and a 7th grade student at Ohio Connections Academy, joined three of her classmates, (l-r) Monet Meadows of Euclid, Nathan Prather of Clarksville and Kelton Bair of Wooster, at a leadership summit at The Ohio State University in Columbus last week. The day-long State Summit was hosted by the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society. Sydney and the other students were invited to take part in leadership development exercises where students engaged in discussions and heard from state leaders about different issues. The students then employed design-thinking strategies to identify challenges at their school or in the community and possible solutions. Sydney, who one day hopes to become a criminal justice attorney, participated in the persuasive communication and improving learning environment workshops. Her favorite part of the summit was sharing ideas on how to make learning environments better whether in a traditional or a virtual classroom.

