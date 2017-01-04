STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

Oops! Due to a production error, the crossword clues did not appear in the print edition on Jan. 5.
THEME: FINISH THE LYRICS
ACROSS
1. Face fringe
6. Go low, as in jeans
9. “Oh, my!”
13. Underway
14. Tire measurement
15. Wear away
16. Luciano Pavarotti, e.g.
17. Roman goddess of plenty
18. Previously an Oiler
19. *”…I’m ready, yes, I’m ready for you. I’m standing on my own ____ ____”
21. *”On a dark desert highway, cool wind in ____ ____”
23. It’s all the rage
24. Person, place or thing
25. PC brain
28. Bingo-like game
30. Moses’ older sister
35. Be in pain
37. Sail support
39. *”Come on, shake your body, baby, do the ____”
40. “Heat of the Moment” band
41. Single-cell protozoan
43. *Then along comes ____”
44. Great white, e.g.
46. “Goodness gracious!”
47. Commoner
48. *”Raindrops are falling on ____ ____”
50. Saharan-like
52. “Cause I’m a woman! W-O-M-A-N…” singer
53. Like Roman Empire
55. ENT’s first concern
57. *”My daddy’s sleeping and mama ain’t ____”
60. *”So put another dime in the ____”
64. *”…I’ll tell you all about it when I see you ____”
65. “____ to Joy”
67. Abomination
68. Formal dishes
69. *”So bye, bye Miss American ____”
70. *”Oh, I was only twenty four hours from ____”
71. Front-line combat vehicle
72. Credit card acr.
73. Wheel shafts
DOWN
1. Quilter’s stuffing
2. Not many
3. Something that’s unacceptable
4. Disappear, like into the sunset
5. Unbroken series of events
6. See him run!
7. Cleopatra’s cause of death
8. Whatchamacallit
9. “Summertime” or “Porgy and Bess,” e.g.
10. “Laughing on the inside” in text
11. Month of Purim
12. D.C. bigwig
15. Thai or Mexican food, e.g.
20. a.k.a. dropsy
22. Delish!
24. Small bouquet
25. Geological rift
26. Aggressive
27. “Umble” Heep
29. *”I’ve got a blank space, baby, and I’ll write your ____”
31. Boisterous play
32. Collectively
33. Come to terms
34. *”…Here’s my number, so call me ____”
36. Container weight
38. Kind of ski lift
42. “Farewell” in Paris
45. V.I.P. in Hawaii
49. Draper of “Mad Men”
51. Actress Fanning
54. Parkinson’s drug
56. Updike’s “Rabbit ____”
57. Turkish honorific
58. *”All you get is pain. When I wanted sunshine I got ____”
59. Sound on Old MacDonald’s farm
60. Audience’s rejection
61. Hillary’s hubby
62. British river
63. December 25th, for short
64. Pre-college challenge
66. Party bowlful