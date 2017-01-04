STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

Oops! Due to a production error, the crossword clues did not appear in the print edition on Jan. 5.

THEME: FINISH THE LYRICS

ACROSS

1. Face fringe

6. Go low, as in jeans

9. “Oh, my!”

13. Underway

14. Tire measurement

15. Wear away

16. Luciano Pavarotti, e.g.

17. Roman goddess of plenty

18. Previously an Oiler

19. *”…I’m ready, yes, I’m ready for you. I’m standing on my own ____ ____”

21. *”On a dark desert highway, cool wind in ____ ____”

23. It’s all the rage

24. Person, place or thing

25. PC brain

28. Bingo-like game

30. Moses’ older sister

35. Be in pain

37. Sail support

39. *”Come on, shake your body, baby, do the ____”

40. “Heat of the Moment” band

41. Single-cell protozoan

43. *Then along comes ____”

44. Great white, e.g.

46. “Goodness gracious!”

47. Commoner

48. *”Raindrops are falling on ____ ____”

50. Saharan-like

52. “Cause I’m a woman! W-O-M-A-N…” singer

53. Like Roman Empire

55. ENT’s first concern

57. *”My daddy’s sleeping and mama ain’t ____”

60. *”So put another dime in the ____”

64. *”…I’ll tell you all about it when I see you ____”

65. “____ to Joy”

67. Abomination

68. Formal dishes

69. *”So bye, bye Miss American ____”

70. *”Oh, I was only twenty four hours from ____”

71. Front-line combat vehicle

72. Credit card acr.

73. Wheel shafts

DOWN

1. Quilter’s stuffing

2. Not many

3. Something that’s unacceptable

4. Disappear, like into the sunset

5. Unbroken series of events

6. See him run!

7. Cleopatra’s cause of death

8. Whatchamacallit

9. “Summertime” or “Porgy and Bess,” e.g.

10. “Laughing on the inside” in text

11. Month of Purim

12. D.C. bigwig

15. Thai or Mexican food, e.g.

20. a.k.a. dropsy

22. Delish!

24. Small bouquet

25. Geological rift

26. Aggressive

27. “Umble” Heep

29. *”I’ve got a blank space, baby, and I’ll write your ____”

31. Boisterous play

32. Collectively

33. Come to terms

34. *”…Here’s my number, so call me ____”

36. Container weight

38. Kind of ski lift

42. “Farewell” in Paris

45. V.I.P. in Hawaii

49. Draper of “Mad Men”

51. Actress Fanning

54. Parkinson’s drug

56. Updike’s “Rabbit ____”

57. Turkish honorific

58. *”All you get is pain. When I wanted sunshine I got ____”

59. Sound on Old MacDonald’s farm

60. Audience’s rejection

61. Hillary’s hubby

62. British river

63. December 25th, for short

64. Pre-college challenge

66. Party bowlful