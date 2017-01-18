OAC awards over $12 million

Columbus — The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) has awarded more than $12 million to the arts in Ohio through grants and initiatives to support artists, organizations, students and educators, and public arts programming. Following a historic budget increase and the launch of the ARTIE, the OAC’s online grants system, the grant cycle for FY 2017 resulted in 630 successful grant awards and an overall award increase of $1,106,054 compared to FY 20161.

“The Ohio legislature’s strong investment in arts and culture allows the OAC to continue to support jobs in the creative sector, education in the arts, and cultural endeavors for all Ohioans,” said Donna Collins, OAC executive director. “This year especially, we’re proud of the 118 new applicants that received funding and the overall increase in the number of Ohioans to be served through the state’s investment.”

The OAC board met publicly last summer and approved recommendations for grant funding in the following areas: Operating Support, Project Support, Arts Learning, and Individual Artists. Grants were also awarded in the Artists with Disabilities Access Program (for individuals and organizations), Building Cultural Diversity, Capacity Building, and Ohio Artists on Tour. Nearly $250,000 was granted to current initiatives: Creative Aging Ohio, Main Stage to Main Street, and Fund Every County.

More information specific to this round of grant announcements can be viewed in Grants By City and Grants By County reports.

The Ohio Arts Council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

