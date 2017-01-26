Since 1952, the BIA Parade of Homes has been the premier live home show in central Ohio, showcasing the latest in architecture, interior design, technology, outdoor living spaces and landscaping.

Berkshire Township is pleased to announce that the Cheshire Woods development and Trinity Homes has been chosen for the site of the Parade of Homes 2017.

For those not familiar with Cheshire Woods, it is a single-family home residential development which lies between I-71 and Rome Corners Road, south of Cheshire Road. We will share more details as the Parade draws nearer, but it is great to be recognized as the convenient, desirable community that we all know and love. Berkshire Township has historic and rural roots, with an eye to a well-planned and responsibly developed future.

Information for this story was provided by Berkshire Twp.

