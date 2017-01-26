New members join library board

At its monthly meeting, the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Library Trustees reappointed one new board member and swore in three new elected board positions.

The board elected trustees Michael Butler into the position of President, Brenda Eldridge into the position of Vice President, and Ceena Dinovo Baker into the position of Secretary.

Reappointed trustee Neil Neidhardt was absent from the meeting and will be sworn in during the February board meeting. He will begin his second seven-year term.

The current Board of Trustees is made up of the following members: Michael Butler (President), Brenda Eldridge (Vice President), Ceena Dinovo Baker (Secretary), Nickolas K. McCoy, Neil Neidhardt, Holly Quaine and Denise Martin. Martin joined the Board of Trustees in August 2016, following the resignation of Lori Saviers earlier in the year.

The Board of Trustees, the governing body of the Library, consists of seven members who serve in non-salaried positions. The board promotes DCDL’s mission, sets Library policy, hires and supervises the Director and Fiscal Officer, approves the Library’s budget and financial practices, and creates the Library’s strategic plans.

Four board members are appointed by the County Commissioners, and three are appointed by the Court of Common Pleas.

Library Board of Trustee meetings generally take place on the third Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. Meeting location rotate throughout the DCDL locations. Locations listed below are subject to change. Check www.delawarelibrary.org prior to meetings for agendas and location information.

The meeting dates for the remainder of 2017 are as follows:

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Delaware Main Library, 84 E Winter St., Delaware.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Delaware Main Library, 84 E Winter St., Delaware.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Ostrander Branch Library, 75 N Fourth St., Ostrander.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Delaware Main Library, 84 E Winter St., Delaware.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 – No Meeting

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Delaware Main Library, 84 E Winter St., Delaware.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 – Joint meeting with Wornstaff Memorial Public Library (Ashley) and Community Library (Sunbury) library boards, Location and time to be announced

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware.

Tuesday, December 19, 2017 – 5 p.m. at Delaware Main Library, 84 E Winter St., Delaware.

All meetings of the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees are open to the public and time is allotted on the agenda for public participation.

For more information about the Delaware County District Library or its Board of Trustees, please contact Nicole Fowles at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or call 740-362-3861.

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County District Library.

