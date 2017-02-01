How Much Will People Eat and Drink on Super Sunday?

Who’s ready for some football? Family, friends, football and non-football fans will soon unite to cheer on their favorite team, watch commercials, and most importantly – eat and drink. According to the National Retail Federation, more than 45 million Americans plan to throw a party this upcoming Super Sunday. Spending for the big game is estimated to reach $14.1 billion, with an average of $75 being spent on food, décor and team apparel per consumer.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Meijer.

