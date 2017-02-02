Mount Vernon Nazarene news

MVNU named Military Friendly

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University has earned the 2017 Military Friendly® School designation by Victory Media. First published in 2009, Military Friendly® Schools is the most comprehensive, powerful resource for veterans today. Each year, the list of Military Friendly® Schools is provided to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university, or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

“We are honored to have earned the 2017 Military Friendly School designation. We strive to serve all students with excellence at MVNU and it is our special privilege to serve the military men and women who have faithfully and selflessly served our nation. We thank all military men and women for their service and we welcome them into the MVNU family,” said Kevin Hughes, Dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies at MVNU.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media’s proprietary survey. More than 1,700 schools participated in the 2017 survey; 1,273 were awarded with the designation. Ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“MVNU is thankful for the service of our veterans and those currently in one of the branches of the military. We are eager to help make college accessible and affordable for them, as another way to say thank you for their service. It is an honor for our efforts to be recognized and to be included on this list of schools,” said James Smith, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management at MVNU.

WNZR Celebrates 30 Years

WNZR 90.9 FM, Mount Vernon Nazarene University’s radio station, is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting in central Ohio. A public celebration of this achievement was held on Oct. 1, 2016 at MVNU’s Hunter Hall, 221 S. Main St., in downtown Mount Vernon. Music, a photo booth, a special recording corner, snacks, and discounts on Happy Bean coffee were featured.

WNZR has come a long way from the station’s first broadcast in 1986. Following four years of legal struggles to gain a commercial broadcast license and construction permit, WNZR played music from 6-12 a.m. during weekdays. Now, music plays 24 hours a day, 365 days a week. Listening is also available via their website and mobile apps for both Apple and Android devices.

“God has been extremely faithful to answer the prayers of Dr. Henry Smith and those communication students from 1982. Our listeners have also been faithful to financially support our ministry over the past three decades. Their support has allowed us to grow and expand to fulfill our mission,” said Marcy Rinehart, WNZR Station Manager.

WNZR continues to be a positive presence in the Knox County community with involvement and broadcasts from events like Food For The Hungry, the Knox County Fair, First Fridays and the Dan Emmett Music and Arts Festival. The radio station continues to support the MVNU campus by covering campus athletics and giving student broadcasters a real-life learning experience.

“So much has taken place to forward God’s kingdom through the ministry of WNZR. It has been a privilege for us to be involved in a ministry like this, and I hope to leave a legacy for those who will follow after us,” said MVNU senior Aubrey Bailey, WNZR Production Director.

WNZR radio exists to glorify Jesus Christ, provide listeners with excellence in programming, build trusted relationships in the community, and advance the mission of Mount Vernon Nazarene University ¾ shaping lives through educating the whole person and cultivating Christ-likeness for lifelong learning and service.

Information for this story was provided by MVNU.

