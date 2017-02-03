Feb. is Library Lovers’ Month

February is Library Lovers Month — a month-long celebration of you, the patrons of our library. We want to thank you for supporting our library, and your patience with our renovation.

It is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support. All types of libraries — school, public, academic and special — are ready when they are needed, ready to enrich our minds and defend our right to know.

Libraries safeguard our freedom and keep democracy healthy. To library advocates everywhere — Friends, trustees, board members, patrons, and volunteers — it will take all of us, in a spirit of pride and freedom, to maintain libraries as a living reality in a free nation into the 21st century. So love your library and join us in this month long celebration of libraries and of the patrons that make Community Library special.

Valentine’s Day, is a day dedicated to expressing your love to that special someone in your life. This year forget the card and candy, throw out those roses, nothing says “I love you” more than a homemade treat thoughtfully and lovingly baked by you…

Community Library will hold a Valentine Cookie Exchange on Saturday, February 11, at 10 a.m. Bring 3 dozen of one kind of cookie and the recipe. Each participant will also receive a recipe booklet with all of the cookie recipes.

And this year there will be prizes for the *Best Use of Chocolate, *the Best Valentine Themed Design, *the Best Tasting Cookie, and *Most Healthful/Nutritious Recipe

Remember – bring the recipe with your name and phone number written on it. You may also submit the recipe electronically to Mary@yourcl.org

Note: OK, I really wasn’t serious about throwing out the card, candy and roses but a homemade treat would definitely earn you extra “brownie points” (pun intended).

Win a Romantic Dinner. Read a book, etc., fill out an entry form for a chance to win.

Guess the Book-in-the-Jar. Guess the book correctly, and be eligible for a chance to win a prize in a prize drawing.

Help build a mystery picture. Read a book, tell a staff person the title of the book, and watch the picture grow. No prizes; just the satisfaction of seeing what the mystery picture is.

Weekly Prize Drawings ~ Read a book, etc., fill out an entry form for a chance to win.

Each week we will hand out a different treat or goodie.

And watch a really good MOVIE. Thurs. Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. * RSVP. In 2016, this film was inducted into the National Film Registry, being deemed as “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant. A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, this movie is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh. It became a cult classic after its release to the home video market. The film is widely regarded as eminently quotable. This movie is a fairy tale story-within-a-story with an all-star cast. In the frame story, a grandfather reads a favorite book to his sick grandson. The book he reads is about the most beautiful woman in the world, the hero who loves her, and the evil prince who says he wants to marry her.

Community Library Coloring Club – Wednesday, Jan. 25, Feb. 22 , 11 a.m. to noon. This workshop for adults will take place on the last Wednesday of each month. All materials, including colored pencils, markers, and coloring sheets will be provided by the library. Coloring is very beneficial to people. It is said to help with stress, relaxation, and cognitive function. This club is a good place to come out for an hour and converse with people as you create. Our workshops will offer handy tips to get you started. We will continue to have additional coloring programs as long as the interest lasts. Light refreshments will be served. Bring your friends. Please register so that we have enough stuff.

1st Thursday Book Club Thursday, February 2, and March 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. The book we will read in January and discuss at the February meeting is The Rainbow Comes and Goes by Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt. The book we will read in February and discuss at the March meeting is The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu by Joshua Hammer. Extra copies of the featured books are available to participants.

Morning Cuppa Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10–11 a.m. Well, there certainly is a lot to talk about these days. Personal, local, national, international, what do you want to ask? It can be serious — how are people working to improve the quality of life, or trivial: what’s your favorite movie and why? Join in and have a voice.

Join us for a “cuppa” coffee, a donut, and plenty of conversation on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

Knit Wits for knitters, crocheters, etc. Every Monday morning from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday Evening Knitters Every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your knitting or crochet project to work on, or if you need help getting started, bring some yarn and needles.

Morning Yoga – Wednesday mornings, 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. with Laura Coulson. A gentle, Hatha-style yoga. No pre-registration necessary. Cost: $7/class – pay at each class.

Gentle Yoga Wednesday afternoons, 1–2 p.m. Taught by certified yoga instructor, Laura Koci. No pre-registration necessary. Cost: $7/class – pay at each class.

Yoga for Beginners and Beyond Wednesday evenings, 7–8 p.m. Taught by certified yoga instructor, Aaron Kiefer. No pre-registration necessary. Suggested donation: $5/class – pay at each class.

Community Library Friends Meeting

Thursday, Jan. 26, 7–8:30 p.m. Helping our Library serve and grow.

Community Library Friends was begun in 1975 by a group of supporters who wanted to help the library through volunteer work and money-raising projects. The mission of Community Library Friends is to maintain a partnership between the library and the community, to enhance library program and facility, and to promote quality library service for all of the people of the Big Walnut area.

