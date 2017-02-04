Vineyard offers DivorceCare

On Palm Sunday, March 21, 2002, the Vineyard Church of Delaware County (VCDC) held its first service in Sunbury, Ohio, with approximately 250 people attending. The church has since grown to approximately 700 in attendance and holds three services each weekend. Throughout the year, VCDC has many connections with the greater Sunbury community, including a twice monthly food pantry and free medical clinic. VCDC has options for all age. We offer Children’s, Middle School, and High School Ministries. There are also small groups for adults. VCDC has launched four other Vineyard Churches in the Central Ohio area, including the cities of Delaware, Mount Vernon, and in Morrow County. Led by Senior Pastors, Danny Meyer and Michael Hansen, VCDC is part of the Association of Vineyard Churches. To learn more about VCDC go to: www.vineyardcdc.org.

Divorce and separation are happening – marriages are coming apart. When a marriage breaks, the pain is sometimes overwhelming. Where can you find help and healing?

Vineyard Church of Delaware County wants to bridge the gap by offering a divorce and separation support group, open to the public. This excellent 13-week course offers advice from experts who have been there. They give practical, Biblical advise through video seminars on topics like “What’s Happening to Me?”, “The Road to Healing”, “Facing My Depression”, “Facing Anger”, “Financial Survival” and many more.

Each week participants will view a video, and then break into small groups to discuss the topic and talk about what is happening in their own lives. Leaders are available to guide the discussion toward hope and healing.

The series begins Tuesday, February 21st, at 7 p.m. and continue for 13 weeks. The group will meet at Vineyard Church of Delaware County, 1001 West Cherry Street, Sunbury. For more information contact the church at 740-965-8888. Workbook cost of $15.

