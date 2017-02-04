Morral Companies honored

CALEDONIA – A representative of Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted was on-site at “Morral Companies, LLC” in Caledonia to present them with a certificate in recognition of their being a featured business in the Secretary of State’s Ohio Business Profile Program.

Secretary Husted recognized “Ohio Agriculture” during the month of September.

Morral Companies, LLC started off as a family business serving the local farm community and now is one of the country’s largest formulators and manufacturers of liquid fertilizer. They take pride in their knowledge of the products they manufacture, package and distribute, as well as their ability to provide customers with the highest level of service.

Morral is at 1592 Columbus Sandusky Road N., Caledonia.