Ohio Vets Hall of Fame 2016

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Veterans Services recently announced the members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2016. The Ohio veterans community and the public attended the Induction Ceremony on November 3, 2016 at the Lincoln Theater.

The class of 2016 will join 498 Ohio veterans who are currently enshrined in the Hall. The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992 to recognize the post-military achievements of veterans in community service after their service in the U.S. Armed Forces ended. Charter members of the Hall’s Class of 1993 included the six Ohio military veterans who were elected President of the United States and all Medal of Honor recipients from Ohio. Honorees of the past 23 years include astronauts, government officials, police officers, community leaders and veterans’ advocates.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2016 inductees are as follows:

Robert H. Bertschy, Columbiana County, Navy

Robert L. Brewster, Hamilton County, Air Force

Thomas R. Burke, Tuscarawas County, Navy

Albert C. Edmondson, Franklin County, Army

William J. Frost, Pickaway and Franklin County, Air Force

Susan K. Green, Fairfield County, Army

Kelly K. Knox, Hamilton County, Air Force

Robert B. “Rock” Lantz, Delaware County, Air Force

John S. Mattox, Belmont County, Air Force

John C. McCoy, Franklin County, Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard

William J. Miller, Summit County, Army

John E. Moore, Sr., Montgomery County, Army

Larry D. Moore, Richland County, Navy

Ronald J. Pusateri, Delaware County, Army

Francis J. Russo (posthumous), Richland County, Air Force

John F. Sazpansky, Cuyahoga County, Army

Debborah L. Wallace, Greene County, Army

Jerrold W. Wilson, Hamilton County, Army

Additional information on past inductees is available at OhioVets.gov. It’s not too early to nominate deserving veterans for the Class of 2017.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Map_of_Ohio_highlighting_Delaware_County.svg-copy-1.jpg

Staff Report

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) supports the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. ODVS works to actively identify, connect with and advocate for veterans and their families. Ohio law gives the department the responsibility to partner with county veteran service commissions and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in order to “serve those who have served.”

