3 merge for lobbying firm

Columbus-based government-relations firms Singleton & Associates LLC and Capital Action Group LLC have joined forces with Government Advantage Group LLP to create one of the largest, most diverse government relations firms in Ohio.

“As a result of this merger, we have become one of the largest and the most diverse lobbying groups on Capital Square,” said John Singleton, founder of Singleton & Associates. “With that diversity comes a larger variety of statehouse relationships and a stronger connection with political and professional groups in Columbus and throughout the state.”

Singleton, Amanda Sines, principal of Capital Action Group, and Kevin Fytryk, principal of Government Advantage Group, will now serve as partners in the new firm, which will keep Government Advantage Group’s name. The new firm will provide clients with a multitude of lobbying and government-relations services, including Ohio Statehouse lobbying; Columbus City Hall lobbying; association management; legislative monitoring; legislative advocacy; rule and regulatory monitoring; contract procurement; grassroots advocacy; and political-donation management.

The merger, which the three firms have been working since the beginning of last year, will give Government Advantage Group a larger workforce and more political connections for its combined clients and can act on issues in a more timely fashion than smaller firms.

“Working with a larger team is a game changer for our current clients, some of which are facing political crises,” Singleton continued. “We now have the ability to mobilize an entire team of seasoned lobbyists to implement either a long-term strategy or an immediate action plan to deal with a crisis.”

Two lobbyists — Fytryk and Mike Morrison — originally founded the Government Advantage Group in 2007. They approached Singleton and Sines about working together in 2014. In 2016, the three firms decided to continue working together and solidify their partnership under the Government Advantage Group name. Unfortunately, Mike Morrison lost his battle with cancer this past March, before the merger became effective.

“Since starting my lobbying career in the early 1980s, I’ve taken great pride in working with the best partners on Capital Square,” Fytryk stated. “John and Amanda will help me continue the legacy of excellence that started when Mike Morrison and I founded the Government Advantage Group.”

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Government Advantage Group. For more information visit gov-advantage.com.

