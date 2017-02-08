Cash at McCoy Feb. 12

NEW ALBANY — CAPA presents Rosanne Cash with John Levanthal at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) on Sunday, February 12, at 7 pm. Tickets are $31-$56 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 country/Americana albums of extraordinary songs, earning four Grammy Awards and 11 additional nominations, as well as landing 21 Top 40 hits and 11 No. 1 singles such as “Seven Year Ache” and “I Don’t Know Why You Want Me.”

Cash’s landmark album, The List (2009), won the Americana Music Album of the Year award. In her latest release, The River and the Thread, a collaboration with husband/co-writer/producer and arranger John Levanthal, Cash evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical, and historic landscape of the American South. The album has received impressive worldwide acclaim and attained the highest debut in the Billboard charts of any of her previous albums. It has also received three Grammy Awards including Americana Album of the Year, Best American Roots Song, and Best American Roots Performance.

In addition to continual touring, Cash has partnered in programming collaborations with the Minnesota Orchestra, Lincoln Center, and San Francisco Jazz. She completed a residency at the Library of Congress in 2013.

Cash was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012, received the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts, and was selected as a Perspective Series artist at Carnegie Hall. She served as 2015 Artist-in-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, and she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2015.

Cash is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.” Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Oxford-American, The Nation, and many more print and online publications.

About special guest John Levanthal

Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, songwriter, and recording engineer John Levanthal has produced albums for William Bell, Michelle Branch, Rosanne Cash, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, Joan Osborne, Loudon Wainwright III, The Wreckers and many others. As a songwriter, he has had more than 150 songs recorded by various artists.

In 1988, Levanthal produced and co-wrote Shawn Colvin’s Grammy-winning debut album Steady On. He arranged and played multiple instruments on Marc Cohn’s 1991 hit, Walking in Memphis. In 1998, he won a Grammy Award for Record and Song of the Year for producing and co-writing the song “Sunny Came Home” (a 1997 hit for Colvin).

In total, the albums Levanthal has produced have been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards. He produced and co-wrote all of the songs on Rosanne Cash’s 2014 release, The River & the Thread, which earned three Grammy Awards.

In September 2015 Leventhal received the Americana Music Association’s award for Instrumentalist of the Year.

Information for this story was provided by CAPA.

