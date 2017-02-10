OFU names top legislator

Ohio State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, D-Boardman, was honored Jan. 27 in Columbus by the Ohio Farmers Union for his work on behalf of Ohio’s farmers, rural citizens and consumers in the Ohio General Assembly.

“In 2016, Joe Schiavoni was consistently on the side of farmers and consumers in his district with his support for CAUV reform and his fight to preserve Ohio’s renewable energy goals,” said Joe Logan, president of OFU.

“Sen. Schiavoni has also been a great advocate in support of public education and in solving any conflicts between the school funding community and farmers – for that we are greatly appreciative,” Logan said.

CAUV, or Current Agricultural Use Valuation is the system for taxing farmland in Ohio. Ohio’s farmers have seen farmland tax increases ranging between 100 to 300 percent in many areas.

“We are honored to have him at our convention and our members are looking forward to his remarks tonight and his outlook for rural Ohio in 2017,” Logan said.

“I am truly humbled to be named the Ohio Farmer’s Union Legislator of the Year,” said Schiavoni.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside OFU to advocate for the men and women who devote their lives to our state’s largest industry,” Schiavoni said.

Schiavoni received his reward at a banquet at the Columbus Airport Marriott, site of OFU’s 83rd Annual Conventon.

Around 200 OFU members were in Columbus for the convention, where the group discussed and adopted 2017 policy priorities that deal with CAUV, water quality, local food systems and other family farmer priorities.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by OFU.

