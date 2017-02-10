WOSU acquires ITSCO

COLUMBUS – WOSU Public Media announces that longtime nonprofit educational technology leader ITSCO (Instructional Technology Services of Central Ohio), is merging its teaching staff and resources with WOSU. Founded in 1962, ITSCO has been dedicated to providing professional development training and resources to K-12 teachers and administrators in Central Ohio. Now, they will be part of WOSU, which holds as one of its guiding principles to enrich lives with experiences and media that encourage learning.

ITSCO’s members include public and private schools seeking expertise in educational technology and classes taught by former teachers who understand the intricacies of the classroom environment. With over 400 member schools and districts, ITSCO serves 19 counties and reaches over 35,000 teachers in Ohio.

“We’re thrilled to bring educational technology expertise into WOSU with an organization that has an excellent reputation and a long record of service to the teachers of Central Ohio,” said Tom Rieland, General Manager of WOSU Public Media.

Amy Palermo, Executive Director of ITSCO, agrees: “The ability to combine WOSU’s high quality programs and resources with the K-12 educational technology community will enrich the professional learning experiences ITSCO provides. We look forward to creating diverse content to span the continuum of learners. Technology has become an inherent part of the educational landscape and our goal is to create a clear and attainable learning path for its successful implementation in the classroom.”

Recognized as a division of WOSU Public Media, ITSCO will retain its current offices at Ashland University in Columbus.

WOSU Public Media is a community-supported, noncommercial network of public radio and television stations, and digital services.

To learn more, go to wosu.org.

