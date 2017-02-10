Ohio has CSI business office

Since 2011, Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor has led Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) Office which is intended to promote innovation and common sense regulation of Ohio’s businesses. The Executive Order creating CSI explicitly recognized that Ohio’s business community is a partner in the state’s success, so while regulations play an important role in promoting fair competition and protecting the public, they should do so in a way that also facilitates economic growth and opportunity.

The CSI Office functions as a partnership between the Administration, state agencies, the business community, and the public to develop a regulatory framework that balances the important need for regulation with the equally important need to promote economic opportunity and job creation. It has created a more jobs-friendly regulatory climate in Ohio by independently evaluating the economic impact of state agency regulations on Ohio businesses.

Continued reform and updating of Ohio’s regulations helps Ohio’s economy and job creation by fostering a more business-friendly environment, but we need your help. Please take a moment to give us your feedback. Your ideas are critical to the success of CSI Ohio and will help us identify specific areas where government hinders our business community’s ability to create jobs.

Taylor http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MaryTaylorSmall.jpg Taylor

Staff Report

Please visit http://www.governor.ohio.gov/PrioritiesandInitiatives/CommonSenseInitiative.aspx

Please visit http://www.governor.ohio.gov/PrioritiesandInitiatives/CommonSenseInitiative.aspx