Honda among Husted profiles

COLUMBUS– Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted’s Ohio Business Profile program featured businesses that deal with transportation and “Moving Ohio” throughout the month of December.

“From the ports of Lake Erie to the Ohio River and all the parts in between, Ohio is a transportation hub for our nation,” Secretary Husted said. “Ohio has a rich history of transportation, from the Wright brothers and the birthplace of aviation to Charles Kettering and the invention of the electric starter for the automobile.”

Ohio is uniquely positioned for successes in the transportation industry, being within a day’s drive of 60 percent of the U.S. and Canadian populations. The state has more than 100 publicly-owned airports, over 250,000 roadway lane miles and the second largest inventory of bridges. Ohio boasts the 12th highest transit ridership in the United States with 62 public transit systems.

Companies profiled included:

Honda of America Mfg., Inc. (Marysville, Ohio) started its first Ohio plant in 1979 with the production of motorcycles and shortly after began producing automobiles. Today, Honda operates 13 companies in Ohio and has manufactured over 17 million cars in the state.

Transportation Research Center Inc. (East Liberty, Ohio) was started in 1974 and currently employs 450 people. As North America’s largest independent automotive testing facility and proving grounds, TRC supports over 1,000 clients’ research and vehicle testing.

A-Team Transmissions (Columbus, Ohio) was founded by a second-generation transmission specialist and has quickly grown into an award-winning automotive shop.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Husted’s office.

