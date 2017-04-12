Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles briefs

Kids First Plate Now Available from Ohio BMV

COLUMBUS – Ohio drivers can show their support for children with the new Ohio “Kids First” specialty license plate, which is now available for purchase through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Sales of the plate help to further the mission of the Ohio Association of Child Caring Agencies (OACCA), the oldest statewide child advocacy organization in Ohio. OACCA supports and advocates for foster care and community mental health providers, and the thousands of at-risk kids that they serve.

Earlier this year State Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) sponsored legislation to create the Kids First plate, and Gov. John Kasich signed the bill into law in June. The plate features a colorful child’s handprint and “Kids First” message.

Customers wishing to obtain the new plate can do so through OPLATES.com, by visiting any Ohio Deputy Registrar location, or by calling the Ohio BMV at 1-800-589-Tags. Those who already renewed their registration can exchange their current license plate for the Kids First plate by choosing the “Exchange Your Plates” option on Oplates.com or by exchanging the plates at a Deputy Registrar. Plates can also be personalized, and purchased for leased vehicles as well.

In addition, a portion of each annual or bi-annual renewal fee for Kids First plates will go toward OACCA’s child advocacy services.

For details on how to purchase a Kids First plate, visit kidsfirstplate.org.

About Ohio Association of Child Caring Agencies

Founded in 1973 as Ohio’s first statewide child advocacy organization, OACCA provides leadership for Ohio’s at-risk children, families, and community providers. Visit oacca.org for more information.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Selects Winner of

“What’s on Your Plate?” Contest

COLUMBUS –The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has selected its next “What’s on Your Plate?” winner!

As this quarter’s winner, Mike Gautner of Youngstown, will be featured on the BMV’s Web site, Facebook and Twitter pages. He will also receive a decorative license plate with the personalization of his choice.

Mike’s plate reads “Dobby1” in honor of his four year old English Cream Golden Retriever. Mike says “You’ve heard of Air Force One that carries the president? Well here’s Dobby 1, which carries my best buddy to Austintown Township Park for daily walks.” Mike says he loves dogs and is happy that the Ohio BMV offers plates that benefit animals as well as other worthy causes.

The BMV still wants to hear from you! If you have a unique personalized license plate, send a photo of you with your personalized license plate and a brief summary of how you chose your plate’s message. Email the photo and summary to [email protected] and you could be featured on BMV’s Facebook page and BMV’s official website. You could also win a decorative plate award with the personalization of your choice! Plates must be current and valid. Winners will be selected quarterly.

As this quarter’s winner, Andy Balterman of Cincinnati will be featured on the BMV’s Web site, Facebook and Twitter pages. He will also receive a decorative license plate with the personalization of his choice.

Andy’s special plate reads “OIHO.” When Andy contemplated a plate combination, he first thought of “OHIO” but figured that would probably be taken, so he went with Ohio spelled backwards. Andy says not only do kids love it but, as it has been repeatedly pointed out to him that rear-view-mirror viewers enjoy it too!

