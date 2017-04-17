BWHS Drama Awards 2015;better than the Oscars

The Oscars? Who needs the Oscars when Big Walnut High School has its very own 2015 Drama Awards, complete with a banquet and costumes ranging from haut couture, to flamboyant, to street-casual? And, as an added benefit, Big Walnut’s drama enthusiasts are a wholesome crowd who enjoy their craft, not like Hollywood’s playboys and playgirls who seem to be in the news more often for unsavory behavior than Oscar-winning performances.

On Thursday, March 8, Big Walnut High School Drama Coach Erin Gibbons, members of the high school’s 2014-15 season casts and crews, parents and friends, gathered at the high school cafeteria for a pot-luck banquet, followed by an awards ceremony in the auditorium.

During the banquet, student voted for their favorite’s high school drama personalities and performers in a number of categories, Gibbons totaled the results before the award ceremony, and then the fun began.

Many categories were of a more serious nature. Chosen as Best Supporting Male Actor in a Play was Alec Schnabel, Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical was Tyler Lacy, Best Male Actor in a Play was Nick Guglielmi, and Best Male Actor in a Musical was Moody Firewick.

Chosen as Best Supporting Female Actor in a Play were Avery Kerns and Codie Muth, Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical was Abigail Myers, Best Female Actor in a Play was Makenzie Daggett and Best Female Actor in a Musical was Megan Glassmire.

Elected as the season’s Outstanding Crew Member was Emma Neeper, this year’s Outstanding Parent was Pam Swank, the Most Talkative was Sam Beckett, Most Forgetful was Tyler Lacy, Most Energetic was Tyler Martin, Most Relaxed was John Osburn and the Most Comedic was Moody Firewick.

The Most Dramatic Award went to Sam Will, the Most Supportive was Justin Richards, Most Inspiring was Elisabeth Yuhas, Best Attitude went to Vianney Palacios, and the Outstanding Leader Award was bestowed on Nick Guglielmi.

The coveted Rising Star went to Kayla Corbin, this year’s Shooting Star is Alec Schnabel, and the 2014-15 Shining Star is Megan Glassmire.

“Big Walnut drama students are a wonderful group to work with,” Gibbons said. “A lot of the students put a lot of work into the shows; it’s nice to take an evening out to recognize each other. I’d also like to note that we could never have done any of this without the active involvement of many of the student’s parents.”

