FFA Chapter receives grant

The Big Walnut–DACC FFA Chapter will be receiving a $1,500 grant from the National FFA Foundation and the Tractor Supply Company to enrich the new Mechanical Principles course to be offered through the Delaware Area Career Center at Big Walnut High School.

During National FFA Week, members of the Big Walnut–DACC FFA Chapter participated in a paper emblem program at the Tractor Supply location in Delaware. During this time, students helped customers by taking items to their cars and assisted in the selling of paper emblems.

Students also were able to share information with the customers about the agriculture program and recent successes. The Mechanical Principles class will teach students to focus on four major components needed to be successful in future careers. Students will learn about welding, engine maintenance, hydraulics, and electricity as well as career and customer service skills. Materials for the course are expensive and the Big Walnut–DACC FFA Chapter members are incredibly appreciative of the Tractor Supply Company’s commitment to supporting quality agricultural education programs.

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is composed of 649,335 members belonging to one of 7,757 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

