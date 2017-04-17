Galena Easter Egg Hunt Winners

Galena’s annual Easter Egg Hunt was held on a beautiful spring day and the children were as eager as ever to find more than 2,000 Easter eggs.

Children from infants- to 10-year-olds had fun hunting eggs and even more fun discovering the candy inside.

Children in infant- through 10-year-old groups who found prize eggs in each age group received Easter baskets full of goodies, giant chocolate bunnies, or $5 cash prizes.

Eleven- to 14-year-olds participated in a scavenger hunt. Those finding special paint sticks won $10 cash prizes and gift cards for Jet’s Pizza.

The Village thanks Journey Fellowship Church members for all their hard work to plan and carry out an excellent Easter Egg Hunt. Thanks also to Jet’s Pizza, the International Order of Odd Fellows, and the Zoar Rebekkah Lodge for their generous donations.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Jeanna Burrell.

