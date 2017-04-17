For a transcript of the commandant’s speech and a video of the State of the Coast Guard Address, please go to http://www.overview.uscg.mil/CoastGuard2017.

Zukunft spoke of the Coast Guard’s past year and provided a roster of achievements including working to deliver the first heavy icebreaker by 2023, standing up the Arctic Coast Guard Forum with coast guards of eight Arctic Council nations and recent accomplishments of cutters on patrol interdicting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs that didn’t make it to the shores of the United States. He also focused on the $4.5 trillion of economic activity on the nation’s waterways, shore infrastructure, technology issues and budgetary concerns.

First and foremost an armed service, the Coast Guard is the only branch of the U.S. armed forces that has broad law enforcement authorities and a portfolio of more than 60 bi-lateral agreements that extend around the globe, Zukunft said. The service also secures thousands of miles of maritime borders in the United States in addition to advancing maritime commerce and economic security, he added.

This was Adm. Zukunft’s third State of the Coast Guard Address and he emphasized the service as a unique instrument of national security.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft delivered the 2017 State of the Coast Guard Address at the National Press Club recently.

COLUMBUS — Each year on the third Monday of February, we celebrate George Washington’s Birthday.

One of the 11 permanent holidays established by Congress, commonly known as Presidents Day, it will be observed this year (2017) on Monday, Feb. 20 and will mark the 285th anniversary of Washington’s birth.

Beginning with Washington, and most recently George W. Bush, 20 U.S. presidents have served in their state’s militia or National Guard. Among them are many with connections to the Ohio National Guard.

Three future presidents served during the Civil War in the Ohio Volunteer Militia, which would later be called the Ohio National Guard.

James A. Garfield, the 20th president of the United States, rose to the rank of major general before resigning to take a seat in Congress. During the Civil War, Garfield commissioned as a colonel in the 42nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, and later, while commanding a brigade in the 6th Division of the Army of the Ohio, he fought in the Battle of Shiloh.

Rutherford B. Hayes, our 19th president, was a member of the 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. Hayes was wounded five times, most seriously at the Battle of South Mountain; he earned a reputation for bravery in combat and was brevetted major general.

William McKinley, the 25th and last president who served in the Civil War, enlisted as a private in the 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry and later served as a commissary sergeant, bringing rations and other supplies to the front lines. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in recognition of his service during the Battle of Antietam, one of the bloodiest of the war.

Other presidents with Ohio connections and ties to the military were William Henry Harrison, Benjamin Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant and William Howard Taft.

While we enjoy a three-day weekend, let’s remember the contributions of those who preceded us in service to their country.

Maj. Gen. Mark E. Bartman is the Ohio adjutant general. He is a member of the governor’s cabinet and is responsible for the command of the Ohio National Guard and the military readiness of the Ohio Militia. The Ohio National Guard consists of the Ohio Army National Guard, Ohio Air National Guard, Ohio Military Reserve and Ohio Naval Militia, totaling more than 16,000 personnel.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bartman.jpg

By Maj. Gen. Mark E. Bartman Ohio adjutant general