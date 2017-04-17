Sponsor a vet for Honor Flight

Sponsor a Vet-Honor Flight Program

Honor Flight is a volunteer organization which provides, free of charge, a trip to Washington, D.C. for WW2, Korea and Vietnam veterans to tour the memorials dedicated to their service. We operate solely on public donations. While there is never a charge to the veteran, the cost to Honor Flight Columbus for each veteran, and we provide almost 500 veterans a year with this honor, is approximately $500.00.

Honor Flight Columbus is excited to announce a new program to benefit our veterans and schools. Our Sponsor a Vet program is designed to encourage fund raising by our schools and in exchange the schools get the opportunity to connect personally with a WW2, Korea or Vietnam veteran.

The object is simple.

We are reaching out to schools and encouraging them to sponsor a fundraiser for Honor Flight. For a minimum $500.00 donation, the school/class can sponsor a local veteran for their upcoming Honor Flight.

After the donation is raised, our Honor Flight Columbus volunteers will select one of the veterans assigned the trip to Washington, discuss the program with the Veteran and then connect the school/class with the veteran.

In addition:

• The school/class will be encouraged to write individual special letters to their veteran before their trip. These letters, called “mail call”, are given to the veterans during their special day. The school/class can also write one letter that is from the entire school/class to be placed in the veteran end-of-trip folder along with the veteran’s certificate.

• The school/class could follow their veteran’s trip during the day with social media updates from the veteran’s assigned guardian.

• The school/class would be invited to participate in the special “Homecoming” we give the vets when they return from Washington, D.C. in the evening.

• After the flight, the school/class will receive a special “Sponsor a Vet” Honor Flight Columbus certificate for the class, along with a photo of the vet.

• After the flight, the school/class would be encouraged to invite the veteran to the classroom to have the veteran share with the students their day of honor.

We are excited to share this new opportunity to continue with our mission of Honor, Share, and Celebrate our Veterans of WWII, Korean, and Vietnam war.

Honor Flight Columbus: P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212

Phone: 614-284-4987

Email: [email protected]

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_honor-flight-cols.jpg