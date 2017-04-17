Scholarships Available

Attention High School Students! Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has a great opportunity for high school students – a scholarship to Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp.

The opportunity open to area high school students is a fully paid scholarship ($375) to attend the Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp. This residential camp will be held June 11 through 16, 2017 at FFA Camp Muskingum on beautiful Leesville Lake in Carroll County, Ohio. High school students entering their freshman year through seniors graduating in 2017 are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Camp topics include bird identification, dendrology, ecology, fire management, forestry and wildlife jeopardy, and more! Visit the Delaware SWCD’s website at www.delawareswcd.org for more details and to download the application form. Completed applications are due at the Delaware SWCD office by May 5, 2017.

Questions can be directed to Dona Rhea, Conservation Educator with the Delaware SWCD, at 740-368-1921 or [email protected] Details on informative spring and summer workshops and events can be found at www.facebook.com/DelawareSWCD.

