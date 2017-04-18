Upcoming performing arts events

CATCO Presents World Premiere of Henry Ford’s Model E April 19-May 7, 2017

Columbus playwright Herb Brown explores cruel, complex relationship between the American inventor/genius and his only son, Edsel

Henry Ford was a complicated genius who tried to mold his son, Edsel, into his own likeness. This exploration of the complicated relationship between one of American history’s famous fathers and sons is the theme of Columbus playwright Herb Brown’s new play, Henry Ford’s Model E, which will premiere at CATCO April 19-May 7.

Brown said he discovered this lesser-known story of the American icon when reading about him. “I thought there could be a play in the father-son story that had widespread interest. I think the dynamic between father and child, and more broadly, between parent and child is something really worth thinking about,” said Brown, a former Ohio Supreme Court Justice. “It’s a universal theme that I think many people will see reflected in their own life,” said Steven C. Anderson, CATCO producing director and the director of Henry Ford’s Model E.

The play, which will be produced in the Studio Two Theatre at the Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., is the third world premiere of Brown’s work produced at CATCO. “The creation of new work is probably the most exciting thing we can do in the theatre. It’s part of building the canon of plays. Of course, having a prolific playwright and one who is as generous as Herb makes it a real pleasure,” Anderson said.

In 2015, the theatre produced Brown’s The Final Table, a journey to the afterlife where five former presidents (Richard M. Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Harry S. Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and Warren G. Harding) engage in a high stakes, but wickedly funny, game of poker. Before its world premiere, the play was read at a Dramatists Guild meeting in Chicago, Shetler Studio and The Actors Studio as part of the Studio’s new play development program. In 2005, CATCO introduced You’re My Boy, which explored the fascinating, erratic relationship between Nixon and Eisenhower and was subsequently read at the Shetler Studio, Theodore Roosevelt National Park Theatre and The Actors Studio.

The author of numerous books, including Shadow of Doubt and Presumption of Guilt, Brown’s plays include The Power of God, which was featured in CATCO’s Shorts Festival 2002.

Performing as Henry Ford is Steve Black, a graduate of Otterbein University, who spent 15 years living and working in New York City where he performed Off-Broadway, in multiple cabaret clubs, and in multiple theatre tours, and had recurring roles on As The World Turns and The Guiding Light. Since returning to Columbus, Steve has acted in and directed shows at CATCO, Red Herring and Otterbein. This is his eighth show at CATCO.

Joining him as Ford’s head of production, Charles Sorensen, is Todd Covert. Covert portrayed Dwight Eisenhower in The Final Table and performed in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at CATCO. Recent acting credits include Guys and Dolls and Kiss of The Spider Woman. Christopher Storer will perform the role of Edsel Ford. Storer performed in Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits Vol. 1 at CATCO. Recent credits include Make Me A Song, POZ, The Lyons, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Guys and Dolls, The Farnsworth Invention, Assassins, The Secret Garden, and Falsettos.

Anderson’s directing credits include plays as diverse as Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, An Act of God, Mothers and Sons, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Elephant Man, Avenue Q, and the highly acclaimed production of Doug Wright’s I Am My Own Wife. He has also directed Candide and Hair at The Ohio State University Theatre Department; Love! Velour! Compassion! and The Taste of Sunrise at CATCO; Big River and Pippin at Actors Theatre; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at New Harmony Theatre; and Greater Tuna, Little Shop of Horrors, and Assassins at the former Players Theatre Columbus where he served as Associate Producing Director.

Preview (Discounted Tickets)/Opening Night Performances

There are two previews for Henry Ford’s Model E, Wednesday, April 19, at 11:00 a.m., and Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the 11 a.m. performance, and $30 for the 7:30 p.m. show. The opening performance is Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Wednesday Morning Matinees

For Henry Ford’s Model E, there will be three 11 a.m. matinee performances: Wednesday, April 19 and 26, and Wednesday, May 3. Tickets are $20.

Ticket/Parking Information

Tickets for all other performances are Thursdays, $30; Sundays, $35; and Fridays and Saturdays, $40.

For Henry Ford’s Model E, student tickets can be purchased for $15 for any performance based on availability and valid I.D. All tickets can be purchased at the box office at 39 E. State St. next to the Ohio theatre, by calling 614.469.0939, visiting ticketmaster.com or calling or visiting any central Ohio Ticketmaster location. Performances are in the Studio Theatres at the

Vern Riffe Center, located at 77 S. High St., in Downtown Columbus at the corner of State and High streets. Attached parking is available in the Riffe Center garage, which is entered from Front Street.

· I Do! I Do!

Books and lyrics by Tom Jones

Music by Harvey Schmidt

May 31-June 18, 2017

Studio Two

CATCO Is Kids’ remaining show of the season are below:

· Anne of Green Gables

(Co-Production with Columbus School for Girls)

Music by Nancy Ford

Book and Lyrics by Gretchen Cryer

May 5-14, 2017

Columbus School for Girls

About CATCO

CATCO is central Ohio’s professional Equity theatre company, providing quality theatre and educational programs for all ages. The theatre organization has adopted an innovative strategy, building creative alliances that can sustain growth and development. For more information, visit catcoistheatre.org. Together, CATCO and CATCO is Kids provide quality theatre and educational programs for all ages.

CATCO Mission Statement

Theatre is a shared experience that illuminates the mysteries of our humanity. Its magic has the power to transform us whether on stage, in the classroom or in our diverse communities. CATCO creates theatre that delights, challenges, and transports.

Otterbein University Choral Ensembles to Perform

Westerville — The Otterbein University Department of Music will present a choral concert featuring Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorale, Opus One, Otterbein Singers, and Concert Choir under the direction of faculty members Mark Hutsko, Marla Butke, Dennis Davenport, and Gayle Walker at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St. This event is free and open to the public.

The program will feature works by Stacy Gibbs and Kim Arneson and the world premiere of Rejoice And Sing, written by local composer Beth Kenreich in honor of the Otterbein Men’s Chorus. Concert Choir will perform Jake Runestad’s Please Stay, commissioned this past fall by 20 Ohio colleges and universities. Runestad wrote the piece to offer support to people suffering from depression. The four choral ensembles involve over 100 Otterbein University students drawn from the Department of Music and across the campus.

Otterbein Opera Workshop to Produce “Chicken Little: A Fable for Wise Children”

Otterbein Opera Workshop will perform the children’s opera “Chicken Little: A Fable for Wise Children” by Bruce Trinkley at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center. The performance is free and open to the public.

The opera relays the traditional children’s fairy tale about Chicken Little, who thinks “the sky is falling.” Goaded on by Foxy Loxy, Chicken Little runs around trying to convince the other birds, Henny Penny, Goosey Loosey, Ducky Lucky and Turkey Lurkey, that the sky is falling and that they should run away. He offers them “sanctuary” which is really just his way of trapping them so he can have a tasty meal. The day is saved by the Wren, Quail, and Warbler who are wise to Foxy’s trick. The production is directed by Karen Eckenroth with piano accompaniment by Irma Khouw.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music.

Ohio Statehouse to commemorate the repose of President Lincoln and host civil war encampment

On the morning of April 29, 1865 the body of slain President Abraham Lincoln was laid in repose at the Ohio Statehouse. From 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. an estimated 50,000 Ohioans paid their respects to the “Savior of the Union.”

The train that carried the president’s body, referred to as the “Lincoln Funeral Train” traveled more than 1,600 miles, and during the 13 day trip, one third of the population of the United States witnessed the train pass through their community, including Columbus, Ohio.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) will commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the repose of President Abraham Lincoln in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda on Friday, April 28, 2017. The 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A, a group of Civil War re-enactors, will provide an honor guard for the replica of Lincoln’s casket from 10:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Batesville Casket Company created the 1865 casket for Lincoln, and has generously provided an accurate replica for this event. This will take place on the site where the slain President lay in repose in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda on April 29, 1865. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience the Ohio Statehouse like few Ohioans have.

In conjunction with the repose of Lincoln, the 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A will hold the 2017 Ohio Statehouse Civil War Encampment. Learn what camp life was like during the Civil War. Walk among soldiers’ tents, see how to fire the cannon and help the Ladies Aid Society deliver comfort to the troops. Historical re-enactors from the 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A will demonstrate Civil War life, music, cooking and medical practices. Cannon firings will occur every hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the West Plaza of the Ohio Statehouse. This program is supported by the 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery A.

ALSO AT THE OHIO STATEHOUSE: The Lincoln Funeral Train in Pictures and Photos, April 25-28, 2017. Ohio Statehouse North Hallway, 1 Capitol Square, downtown Columbus, ohiostatehouse.org, 614-752-9777. Free!

This photography exhibit begins with the assassination of our nation’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln; it follows his funeral train route from Washington D.C. to Springfield, Illinois, and focuses on how he was honored at each stop. This exhibit will bring to life one of those stops—the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus—where nearly 50,000 citizens paid their respects. Reproduction images are courtesy of the Library of Congress.

The Coshocton Community Choir’s Spring concert is Sunday, April 30

The Coshocton Community Choir’s I’m Gonna Sing Spring Concert will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. in Coshocton High School’s McKinley Auditorium.

Now in its 46th season, the Community Choir was organized in 1971 by its director, Charles R. Snyder, a longtime Coshocton teacher, choral director, and church musician. There are over 200 musicians from throughout central Ohio participating in this concert including the adult choir; The Coshocton Singers (grades 4 through 8), the Coshocton Youth Chorale (grades 9 through 12), instrumentals Dickie Barrick and Mark Wagner on piano; and the Roscoe Brass Ensemble.

“Last year’s 45th anniversary celebration for the Community Choir, and this year’s anniversaries — the 30th for the Coshocton Singers (founded as the Coshocton Children’s Choir) and the 15th for the Coshocton Youth Chorale – made me think about the hundreds who have been part of these organizations over the years!” said Snyder. “Their love of singing – and sharing their gift of song – made me think of the old spiritual, ‘I’m Gonna Sing When the Spirit Says Sing’. That simple phrase seemed to say it all.”

Snyder says there are always some cherished traditions in putting together the numbers for the Spring Concert. “The Palm Sunday hymn, ‘All Glory, Laud, and Honor’ has been our traditional processional since the Community Choir launched its first spring concerts in the early 80’s, and the strains of ‘Beautiful Savior’ and Peter Lutkin’s ‘The Lord Bless You and Keep You’ have been sung by the Choir and alumni at the conclusion of the spring concerts since then,” he shared. “In recent years we’ve often had all three choirs join for a song, and John Rutter’s toe-tapping arrangement of ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’ will be exciting this year as the audience joins the three choirs on the final chorus.”

The second set of songs for the Community Choir features what Snyder calls ‘masterworks’, songs in the ‘choral canon’ that have stood the test of time. Listeners will hear compositions by Haydn, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, and Ohio composer, John Ness Beck.

The concert’s theme will be obvious in Garry Cornell’s festival fanfare, ‘Sing to God a Joyful Song’, Tchaikovsky’s ‘O Sing to God’, K. Lee Scott’s arrangement of ‘I’m Gonna Sing’, and the powerful finale, ‘A Song of Peace’, which also calls for piano, brass and timpani.

The Coshocton Youth Chorale will sing ‘Simple Gifts’, ‘To Everything There Is a Season’, ‘Hush, Somebody’s Callin’ My Name’, and ‘Let Me Ride’. They will have their own concert the end of May when many other songs will be shared.

The Coshocton Singers’ portion of the program will include Jane Marshall’s ‘Psalm 98’ and Jack Best’s arrangement of the spiritual, ‘O Freedom’, both of which were sung by the first edition of the ensemble thirty years ago. The Singers will add some choreography to Clare Grundman’s ‘Zoo Illogical’, a song with whimsical texts about five animals. At the conclusion of their set, alumni will be invited to the stage to join the current ensemble in singing ‘I’m Goin Up a Yonder’, and Katie Moran Bart’s ‘Blessing’.

In addition to its yearly Christmas Festival and Spring concerts, the Choir sings for occasional community celebrations, and has taken its music on the road to Dover, Newcomerstown, Columbus, Grove City, Mt. Gilead, Somerset, and Dresden. The Choir has also performed twice for conferences of the Ohio Choral Directors Association, and has sung on five occasions in Hoover Auditorium as part of Lakeside Chautauqua’s prestigious concert series. On two occasions, the Community Choir has joined forces with the Southeastern Ohio Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the I’m Gonna Sing concert are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door, on the choir website www.CoshoctonCommunityChoir.org or by calling Business Manager, Lee Bown at 740-622-3960.

For more information about the choir and their concerts, contact the Coshocton Community Choir at 740-623-0554, find them on Facebook and at www.CoshoctonCommunityChoir.org.

Ohio Central to Have Spring Benefit Concert

The public is invited to the Spring Benefit Concert for Ohio Central Bible College. The event will be held Friday, May 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. Soloist Simon Avila will perform, followed by Garry Newsome and his bluegrass gospel group Clean Slate.

A free will offering will benefit the Christian academic programs of Ohio Central Bible College and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. Phone 419-946-5576 for more information.

