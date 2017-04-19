Walters in new ebook

Among the students who will perform as part of the ensembles is Nicole Walters of Sunbury.

The Trine University Wind Ensemble and Percussion Ensemble will present their spring concert at 3 p.m. April 30 in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.

MVNU Celebrates Donors, Friends at Annual Recognition Luncheon

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University recently honored donors and friends at the annual Donor Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Foster Hall, Ariel Arena on the MVNU campus. The luncheon recognizes those generously supporting the university through endowment scholarships and annual giving and gave MVNU the opportunity to present its philanthropy awards.

“Our vision requires men and women to come alongside us. It takes a community to “Change the world with the love of Christ.” It encourages us that we have never had to work alone and today we honor alumni and friends for a willingness to join with us,” said MVNU President Henry W. Spaulding II, Ph.D.

This year, MVNU recognized 135 donors and student scholarship recipients who were in attendance.

“The university is grateful for alumni and friends partnering with us in our mission to shape lives through educating the whole person and cultivating Christ-likeness for lifelong learning and service. The acts of generosity from so many help to provide scholarships and support campus initiatives,” said Laura Short, Managing Director of University Development at MVNU.

For more information on supporting a student through scholarship or other acts of giving visit giving.mvnu.edu.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults. With a 327-acre main campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and several convenient Graduate and Professional Studies locations throughout the state, MVNU emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to community and church. MVNU offers an affordable education to more than 2,200 students from 28 states and 17 countries/U.S. territories.

Nicole Walters included in printed volume of writing contest winners

ANGOLA, IN (04/17/2017)— A printed book containing the 2017 winning entries of the Cunningham Writing Contest in Trine University’s Department of Humanities and Communication is available for $5 at Amazon.com.

The works were included in a new eBook version of Inscriptions, the department’s online literary journal, but the department also decided to offer a printed version.

Among the students whose works were included were Nicole Walters of Sunbury.

“I think anytime you can publish student work you are making it more authentic and real,” said Justin Young, assistant professor in the Department of Humanities and Communication. “A big part of creating is then sharing, and this print edition provides yet another way to share their work.”

The print version includes all the same pieces as the eBook, plus a new design for the full-color cover. The eBook is available through iBooks or as an EPUB version through trinehac.com for free, or for $0.99 through Amazon Kindle.

Those who purchase the print version can also receive the Kindle version for free using Amazon’s Matchbook service.

“Publishing the Cunningham Writing Contest winners has been a long-term goal since Dr. Sarah Young started up the contest several years back,” said Justin Young. “It was the inspiration for creating InscriptionsJournal.org originally, as a place to publish student work. We continued that idea last spring with the founding of Trine HAC Press for the publication of our first eBook for Dr. Cassandra Bausman’s Mythology class. This print edition is basically the end of a long journey that began with the website.”

The winners from this year’s contest were provided with a free copy of the print version at the awards ceremony on April 13.

Named after Walter Cunningham, a Tri-State University alumnus, the campus-wide Walter Cunningham Writing Contest honors the best in poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and academic writing.

“The Cunningham Writing Contest always provides such unique and diverse writing,” said Justin Young. “I’ve really enjoyed flipping through the winners and checking out the creativity our students possess.”

OHIO PORK COUNCIL SCHOLARSHIPS

Each year, the Ohio Pork Council administers three scholarships to college students involved in the pork industry. In addition to the OPC scholarship, OPC administers the Ohio Pork Council Women (OPCW), and Dick Isler scholarships, annually. To learn more about the different scholarship opportunities, or to apply, please click here.

The deadline to apply for this year’s scholarships is April 29, 2017.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR!

On Friday, June 16, friends of the Ohio pork industry will meet at the Windy Knoll Golf Club in Springfield for the annual Ohio Pork Chop Golf Outing. Each year, proceeds from the event go to fund various collegiate scholarships and support the Friends of Pork, the Ohio Pork Council’s PAC fund.

Date: Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m.

Location: Windy Knoll Golf Club 500 Roscommon Dr. Springfield, Ohio 45503

For more information, or to register, contact Cheryl at 614-882-5887.

Chamber event May 5

Please join us at beautiful Northstar Golf Club as we celebrate the accomplishments of some of our local high school students, and honor them at our Quarterly May Membership Breakfast!

Date: May 5, 2017; Time: 7:30-9 a.m. EDT; Location: Northstar Golf Club; 1150 Wilson Road; Sunbury 43074; 740-524-4653.

Contact: John Fox, Executive Director, SBWACOC; Email: [email protected]

Fees/Admission: Free to all members thanks to our generous sponsors!

Westerville Native Katherine Evans Named to Empire 8 President’s List

ITHACA, NY (04/12/2017)— Katherine Evans, a Clinical Health Studies major at Ithaca College hailing from Westerville, OH, was one of over 150 IC students to be named to the Empire 8 President’s List. In order to be considered for the President’s List, a student-athlete must earn a 3.75 grade point average or higher while participating in a conference-sponsored sport.

In addition, the student-athlete must display positive conduct on and off campus and be enrolled full-time at the member institution. The conference states, “Its commitment to serve the educational needs of its student-athletes is the hallmark of the Empire 8.”

Local Residents Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA (04/12/2017)— The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Deanna Platt of Westerville (43082) was initiated at Arizona State University

Aleesha Smith of Westerville (43081) was initiated at Arizona State University

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

RaNeal Ewing completes senior season with Marietta College’s men’s basketball team

MARIETTA (04/12/2017)— RaNeal Ewing of Westerville, OH, recently completed his senior season on Marietta College’s men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot Ewing, a graduate of Dublin Scioto High School, averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds after playing in 17 games during the 2016-17 season. The Pioneers finished first in the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season and won the OAC Tournament Championship.

The Pioneers finished 26-5 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament. Marietta is coached by Jon VanderWal, who has a record of 190-91 since he arrived in 2007.

Wittenberg Recognizes Academic Achievement During 2017 Honors Convocation

SPRINGFIELD (04/13/2017)— Capping off a day-long Celebration of the Liberal Arts at Wittenberg University, the campus community came together to celebrate the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual Honors Convocation, Friday, April 7, in Weaver Chapel. The faculty commemorated the occasion in full academic regalia as the university recognized high achievement of students and faculty members in academic and co-curricular activities. The students recognized include:

Anna Aylor of Westerville

James Hagerman of Westerville

Jamison Pence of Galena

Camila Quinones of Westerville

Allison Ruman of Westerville

Jacob Sampson of Westerville

Jessica Skoglund of Westerville

Mackenzie Swank of Sunbury

The M. Alice Geiger Award was presented to Camila C. Quinones. The award, named for Wittenberg’s first woman graduate, recognizes a senior woman for outstanding contributions to the campus in the areas of performing or literary arts, athletics, co-curricular leadership, new programming, special academic pursuit or through special representation at any time during her college career.

Community leader and philanthropist Abigail Wexner to deliver commencement address

Wexner, an Ohio State trustee, is a longtime champion for children

COLUMBUS – Ohio State University trustee Abigail Wexner will deliver the university’s spring commencement address.

Wexner will address approximately 11,500 graduates and their families during the ceremony, which begins at noon on Sunday, May 7, at Ohio Stadium.

Wexner is a lawyer and community volunteer, and is involved in philanthropic work nationally and locally, with a particular focus on children’s issues. She was appointed to a nine-year term on the Board of Trustees in 2014, ending in 2023.

“It is a delight to welcome Abigail Wexner to speak at our 415th commencement ceremony,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake. “Abigail’s decades of community service and philanthropy are shining examples for all who aspire to profoundly impact the lives of others. Her compassion and determination are true assets to our university and will no doubt inspire our graduates as they set out to elevate our communities, the state and the broader world.”

Wexner serves on the boards of L Brands, Inc., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, the Columbus Partnership, Pelotonia, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, The Wexner Foundation, The Wexner Center Foundation and the United States Equestrian Team Foundation. She is a founding board member and vice chair of the board for KIPP Columbus, founder and chair of the board for The Center for Family Safety and Healing and past chair of the Governing Committee of The Columbus Foundation. She also held a presidential appointment to The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

From 2005 through July 2012, she served as chair of the board of directors for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Under her leadership, Nationwide Children’s completed the largest pediatric expansion in our nation’s history and has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Hospitals list every year since 2006.

Prior to moving to Columbus, she practiced law from 1987 to 1992 with the London and New York offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell. She is a graduate of the Dwight School, New York City; Barnard College at Columbia University, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa; and New York University School of Law.

Also during the ceremony, the university will award the honorary Doctor of Public Service to Wexner and the honorary Doctor of Public Administration degree to Charles F. Bolden Jr., former astronaut and NASA administrator.

