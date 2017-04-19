BWMS students get Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Seven students from Big Walnut Middle School have been selected as recipients of the 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Charlie Hurst won a Gold Key, Sarah Davis won a Silver Key, Karen Ambrose, Catherine Cook, Morgan McCullough, Ellie Munoz, and Taylor Puzines won Honorable Mentions.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition initiative for creative teens in grades 7 through 12.

“Within the Award’s 29 categories, which include poetry, photography, sculpture, humor, editorial cartoons, and video game design, a record-breaking 330,000 works of art and writing were submitted for adjudication at the regional level this year,” said Big Walnut Middle School Art Teacher Nancy Crawford.

Crawford said Charlie Hurst and Sarah Davis had their work displayed in the 2017 Central Ohio Regional Scholastic Art Awards exhibition at the Acock Gallery at the Columbus College of Art and Design in February.

“This is a big accomplishment, especially for middle school students, considering that they had to compete against middle and high school students from all central Ohio schools,” Crawford said.

“Big Walnut Middle School is very proud of all of these students for such an outstanding representation of our school.”

The annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards given out each year by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; the Alliance’s mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Established to ensure that literary and artistic talent are recognized in schools and communities across the country, the program began in 1923 as a small writing contest. Through the Awards, students receive opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships.

By Lenny C. Lepola [email protected]

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

