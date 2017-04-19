BBB Encourages Digital Spring Cleaning

Columbus – Saturday, April 22nd, is Secure Your ID Day. Better Business Bureau and the National Cyber Security Alliance urge consumers interested in cleaning-up their online life to follow this simple four-week timeline:

Week 1: Keep Clean Machines

As a first step, make sure that all web-connected devices ‒ including PCs, mobile phones, smartphones and tablets ‒ are free from malware and infections. Use this as a launch pad for your month of digital maintenance.

Keep all critical software current: Having all software current is one of the best security measures you can take. This includes security software, web browsers, document readers, operating systems and any other software you use regularly.

Clean up your mobile life: Most of us have apps we no longer use as well as ones that need updating. Delete unused apps and keep others current, including the operating system on your mobile device. An added benefit of deleting unused apps is more storage space and longer battery life.

Week 2: Make Sure You’re Secure

A fast and simple way to be safer online is enhancing the security of your accounts.

Get two steps ahead: Turn on two-step authentication ‒ also known as two-step verification or multi-factor authentication ‒ on accounts where available. Many of the Internet’s most popular email services, social networks and financial institutions offer this key security step free of charge, but you must opt in to turn it on.

Secure your router: Make sure your router has a strong password and does not broadcast who you are through its name, such as “the Jones Family” or “123 Elm Street.” Update your router software as well.

Make better passwords: If your passwords are too short or easy to guess, it’s like leaving the front door to your home unlocked. Longer passwords and those that combine capital and lowercase letters with numbers and symbols provide better protection.

Unique account, unique password: Having separate passwords, at least for key accounts like email, banking and social networking, helps to thwart cybercriminals.

Week 3: Digital File Purge and Protection

Tend to your digital records, PCs, phones and any device with storage just as you do for paper files.

Clean up your email: Save only those emails you really need. Your inbox is likely stuffed with lots of outdated materials.

File upkeep: Delete or archive older files such as numerous drafts of the same document and outdated financial statements.

Manage subscriptions: Unsubscribe to newsletters, email alerts and updates you no longer read.

Dispose of electronics securely: When you dispose of old electronics, look for facilities that shred hard drives, disks and memory cards. Some municipalities also offer this service.

Update your online photo album: Back up photos you want to keep, and delete old pictures you no longer want.

Back it up: Copy important data to a secure cloud site or to another drive where it can be safely stored. Password protect backup drives and keep them in a different location off the network for maximum security. Commit to doing backups on a regular basis.

Empty your trash or recycle bin on all devices: Make sure to permanently delete old files.

Week 4: Clean Up Your Online Reputation

Parents and older kids with social media accounts can take an active role in making sure their online reputation is squeaky clean.

Own your online presence: Review the privacy and security settings on websites you use to be sure that they remain set to your comfort level for sharing. It’s OK to limit with whom you share information.

Clean up your social media presence: Delete old photos and comments that are embarrassing or no longer represent who you are.

Update your “online self”: Are your social media sites up to date? Review your personal information and update it where needed.

For more consumer tips on digital safety, check out the National Cyber Security Alliance at staysafeonline.org. Businesses can do a cyber safety check-up with BBB’s “5 Steps to Better Business Cybersecurity” at bbb.org/cybersecurity.

For more information, follow BBB on Facebook, Twitter and at bbb.org.

About BBB

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2016, people turned to BBB more than 167 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central Ohio, which was founded in 1921 and serves 21 counties in Ohio.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_better_business_bureau_logo-4.jpg