Community Library hosts appraisor Andrew Richmond

History of Ohio’s First 100 Years in 10 Objects

Monday, April 24, 2017

6:30- 8 p.m.

Community Library

Meeting Room 1

Event Details

Kick off Preservation Week Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. with Andrew Richmond of Wipiak Consulting and Appraisals in Sunbury. Mr. Richmond will feature two special events for our guests. First, he will present The History of Ohio’s First 100 Years in 10 Objects in which he tells the exciting story of Ohio’s cultural history during its first 100 years from 1788-1888. In the second part of the program, Mr. Richmond will be happy to appraise an item of your own that you have brought with you. See you there!

Event Type(s): Adult program

Age Group(s): Teens and Adults

Presenter: Andrew Richmond

