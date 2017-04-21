Ohio State’s Stone Lab Offers Field Trip Scholarships In Partnership With The Andrews Foundation

COLUMBUS – Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, Ohio State’s island campus on Lake Erie, are offering six scholarships to school groups from grades 5-12 for a one-day Lake Erie Science Field Trip at the lab on Gibraltar Island. The application deadline is April 30, 2017, and field trips will be scheduled for September and October of 2017.

“We’ve received some very generous funding from The Andrews Foundation to make these trips possible for students who may otherwise not be able to experience a day as a Lake Erie scientist,” said Dr. Kristen Fussell, Ohio Sea Grant’s research development and grants manager. “Applications from northeast Ohio and from those with the greatest financial need will be considered first, but the scholarship is open to any science teachers with students in grades 5-12.”

The scholarship covers the full cost of a one-day Stone Lab Science Field Trip for 36 students and their six chaperones, lunch on the island, and transportation from the Miller Ferry dock in Port Clinton to the lab.

Teachers will also be reimbursed for transportation to the Miller Ferry dock and for substitute teacher payments the day of the field trip (up to $760).

Scholarship details and a link to the online application are available at go.osu.edu/fieldtripscholarship.

Located on the 6.5-acre Gibraltar Island in Put-in-Bay harbor, Stone Laboratory is Ohio State’s Island Campus on Lake Erie and the research, education, and outreach facility of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program, which is dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of marine and Great Lakes resources. Stone Lab offers 25 college-credit science courses each summer for undergraduate and graduate students, advanced high school students, and educators.

For information, visit stonelab.osu.edu.

