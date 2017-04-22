‘2112’ AT 40: RUSH CELEBRATES THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF ITS CLASSIC ‘2112’ WITH EXPANSIVE 2CD/DVD/3LP VINYL PACKAGES TO BE RELEASED ON DECEMBER 16

Mike McCready is the lead guitarist for, and one of the founding members of, rock band Pearl Jam. He is also a member of side-project bands Temple of the Dog, Mad Season, and The Rockfords. In addition to Pearl Jam, McCready currently plays with friends in Flight to Mars, a UFO tribute band which does charity events. When not performing live, McCready scores TV and film projects which have included The Glamour & the Squalor, Shameless, Fat Kid Rules the World, Hawaii Five-O, Fringe, and The Westsiders.

Of Potato Heads and Polaroids is the scrapbook for our rockstar world—friends, family, and fans. With some wattage. And a great deal of fun and good times.

As wonderfully intimate as group “selfies” with the likes of Neil Young, Questlove, Jimmy Page, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone, The Edge, Ben Harper, Peter Buck, Paul McCartney, Mike Mills, Sting, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Carrie Brownstein, Robert Plant, Peter Frampton, Dave Grohl, Gene Simmons, Bono, Jack White, Danny Clinch, Lady Gaga, Laura Dern, Dustin Hoffman, Judd Apatow, Will Ferrell, Leslie Mann, Jimmy Fallon, Mira Sorvino, Tim Robbins, Hugh Jackman, Venus Williams, and Kate Hudson are, it’s the massive homage to the band’s fans taken from stage view, in places from the Pacific Northwest to Peru, from Brussels to Bolivia, that brings McCready’s manic intimacy come roaring to life.

Documenting years of touring and travels, McCready snaps meetings with heroes and inspirations from all walks of life; time spent with crazy friends and family; and moments featuring wildly artistic takes on art, nature, and architecture. Also: he once rocked a fab grey shift. And true to form for one not taking things too seriously, Mike sometimes had his pal, Mr. Potato Head, pop in and share in the fun.

Pearl Jam. Not many bands have achieved a status needing no adjective or description. Pearl Jam has. And fewer still have had an insider, much less a member, obsessively capture onstage and offhand pics of the experience—the friends, family, and fans… and one very famous plastic toy. Luckily for us lead guitarist Mike McCready did—trusty Polaroid camera in hand.

Features rare live tracks and previously unreleased material

Also includes newly-recorded tracks from 2112 by Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters along with Nick Raskulinecz, Billy Talent, Steven Wilson, Jacob Moon and Alice In Chains

After celebrating over 40 years together with the same trio line-up, UMe continues the celebration of the Rush catalog with the release of three 40th anniversary expanded editions of the band’s classic 1976 album 2112.

On December 16, 2016, 2112—40th will be released in three distinct variations. The 2CD/DVD edition will include a newly remastered CD of the original 2112 album by Abbey Road Studios, and an additional CD of rare, live and previously unreleased material including newly-recorded tracks from 2112 featuring Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters along with Nick Raskulinecz, Billy Talent, Steven Wilson, Jacob Moon and Alice In Chains. The set’s third disc is a DVD featuring a newly restored vintage 1976 Rush concert recorded at the Capitol Theatre in Passaic, NJ, plus bonus videos of the Grohl/Hawkins/Raskulinecz track and Billy Talent track, and a new 25+ minute interview featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and longtime producer & engineer Terry Brown. The new 2112 remaster originally appeared on the much-acclaimed 2015 hologram vinyl edition of the album; this marks the Abbey Road Studios master first time on CD.

UMe is also releasing a three-LP 200-gram vinyl edition incorporating all of the aforementioned audio material, plus a special laser-etched LP side, the 2015 hologram on 2112’s side B and a unique turntable mat featuring the band’s iconic Starman character. Fans will also have the option of purchasing a Super Deluxe edition of 2112, incorporating both CDs, the DVD, all three LPs plus its bonus items, and several exclusive collectable items including two 12-inch x 12-inch lithos, one featuring Hugh Syme’s original Starman pencil sketching, the second showcasing a 1976 Massey Hall ticket stub; a reprint of the 1976 Massey Hall handbill and three buttons featuring each band member, all housed in a box lined with velvet flocking. For the first 1,000 Super Deluxe pre-order purchases at Rush.com, us.udiscovermusic.com and udiscovermusic.com, the purchaser will receive a limited edition 7-inch pressing of the album’s first single “The Twilight Zone” (b/w “Lessons”) and a custom red star 45 large hole adapter ring, both newly designed by Hugh Syme.

All three versions of 2112—40th feature extensive liner notes by renowned rock historian Rob Bowman, and newly designed artwork by longtime Rush art director Hugh Syme. The set’s rare recordings include “Solar Federation,” spotlighting the isolated Neil Peart vocals that close the song “2112” in “Grand Finale,” two outtakes from the 1976 Massey Hall concerts including “Something For Nothing” and a nearly complete 15+ minute performance of “2112,” as well as a recently-rediscovered live version of the album track “The Twilight Zone,” which has only been performed twice in the band’s long history.

The epic 2112 album which guitarist Alex Lifeson described as “the first record where we sounded like Rush,” is widely regarded as a crucial landmark in Rush’s body of work. Although it was the band’s fourth album, it’s generally considered to be the one on which the band’s epic sound and ambitious conceptual approach blossomed. Resisting record-company pressure to focus on shorter, more radio-friendly songs, the band stuck to its guns and constructed the album’s seminal seven-part, 20-minute title piece, a conceptual suite set in a dystopian future.

In addition to its status as a creative landmark, 2112 was also Rush’s commercial breakthrough, becoming the band’s first album to reach the Billboard LP chart and the first Rush album to achieve Gold sales status in the U.S. (it was subsequently certified Platinum). 2112 was also Rush’s first platinum album in Canada, spawning a now-legendary Canadian tour that culminated in a three-night stand at Massey Hall in Toronto, which was recorded for Rush’s first live album, All the World’s a Stage.

2112 is one of two Rush albums listed in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, and it ranked second on Rolling Stone’s 2012 readers’ poll of “Your Favorite Prog Rock Albums of All Time.” In 2006, the non-profit Audio-Visual Preservation Trust of Canada chose 2112 as a culturally significant example of Canada’s audio-visual heritage.

Rush—bassist/keyboardist/vocalist Geddy Lee; guitarist Alex Lifeson; and drummer/lyricist Neil Peart—has won a large and passionate worldwide fan base for its unique, adventurous approach, which combines sterling musicianship, complex compositions and distinctive lyrical flights drawing upon science-fiction motifs and esoteric philosophical concepts. The band has sold more than 25 million albums in the U.S. alone, with worldwide sales estimated at 40 million, and has been awarded 24 Gold, 14 Platinum, and 3 Multi-platinum albums. Rush has received seven Grammy™ nominations and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

UME TO RELEASE FIRST GREATEST HITS COLLECTION OF 50 CENT

The Double Vinyl LP/CD features Mobb Deep, Akon, Ne-Yo,

The Madd Rapper, Nate Dogg

LOS ANGELES, CA – February 22, 2017 – On March 31, 2017, almost fifteen years after his explosive debut, UMe will release Best Of 50 Cent. This is 50 Cent’s first “Best Of” compilation, which will be issued on CD and at all digital retail outlets. The double LP will be released on April 7. It includes classic cuts from the albums Get Rich or Die Tryin’, The Massacre, Curtis, Before I Self Destruct, Music From And Inspired By Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ The Motion Picture and the In Too Deep Motion Picture Soundtrack. Best Of 50 Cent also features the non-album tracks “Get Up” and “I Get It In,” plus the bonus cut “How to Rob.” Among his many legendary collaborators included are Mobb Deep, Akon, Ne-Yo, The Madd Rapper, Nate Dogg, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Olivia, the first woman signed to 50 Cent’s G-Unit label.

Backed and produced by Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mike Elizondo, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was released in 2003. Its impact was immediate and undeniable, thanks to tracks like “21 Questions” (featuring Nate Dogg), “P.I.M.P.,” and the ubiquitous banger, “In Da Club.” Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and its combination of gangster grit and dark wit went on to sell over 12 million copies and topped the charts for nine weeks. The album has since been ranked as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top 50 albums of the (00s) decade.

50 Cent’s 2005 sophomore album, The Massacre, sold almost five million units, debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., and earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rap Album. Once again co-produced by the winning trio Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mike Elizondo, as well as Hi-Tek and Scott Storch, The Massacre yielded the hits “Disco Inferno,” “Candy Shop” (featuring Olivia), “Just a Lil Bit” and “Outta Control” (featuring Mobb Deep), with “Candy Shop” hitting No. 1 and “Outta Control” peaking at No. 6 in the U.S. That same year, 50 Cent made his acting debut in the semi-autobiographical movie Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Its soundtrack produced the hits “Hustler’s Ambition,” “Best Friend” (with Olivia)” and “Window Shopper,” all featured on this compilation.

In 2007, 50 Cent’s third album Curtis debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured the singles “Ayo Technology” (featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland), “Straight to the Bank,” “I Get Money” and “I’ll Still Kill” (featuring Akon), all included here. The hits “Baby by Me” (featuring Ne-Yo), from 2009’s Before I Self Destruct, “Get Up” and “I Get It In” (both non-album singles) are also included on Best Of 50 Cent.

Closing with Fifty’s debut single “How to Rob” (featuring The Madd Rapper) from the In Too Deep Motion Picture Soundtrack, Best Of 50 Cent is a career-spanning chronicle of one of music’s most compelling and influential rap artists, 50 Cent.

Track List:

1. In Da Club

2. 21 Questions (Feat. Nate Dogg)

3. P.I.M.P.

4. Disco Inferno

5. Candy Shop (Feat. Olivia)

6. Just a Lil Bit

7. Outta Control (Remix) (Feat. Mobb Deep)

8. Hustler’s Ambition

9. Best Friend (Remix) (Feat. Olivia)

10. Window Shopper

11. Ayo Technology (Feat. Justin Timberlake and Timbaland)

12. I Get Money

13. Straight to the Bank

14. I’ll Still Kill (Feat. Akon)

15. Get Up

16. I Get It In

17. Baby by Me (Feat. Ne-Yo)

18. How to Rob (Feat. The Madd Rapper) (BONUS TRACK)

