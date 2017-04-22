News from Otterbein University

Corporate and Healthcare Leaders To Headline Otterbein University’s Commencement Ceremonies

Otterbein University has selected Jane Grote Abell, founding family member and chairwoman of the board of Donatos Pizza, as its undergraduate commencement speaker and David Blom, president and CEO of OhioHealth Corp., as its graduate commencement speaker for the 2017 commencement weekend, April 29-30.

“We are fortunate to have such industry pacesetters right here in central Ohio to share their leadership insight,” said Otterbein President Kathy Krendl. “Both Jane and David have much wisdom to share with our graduates as they embark on their journeys into the world.”

Abell will address the class of 2017 at the University’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on Sunday, April 30, in the Rike Center on the Otterbein campus in Westerville.

Over the last four decades, Abell has held a variety of positions at both Donatos Pizza and Jane’s Dough Foods, Donatos’ food service commissary operations. In 1988, with a degree from The Ohio State University in organizational communications and a strong passion for people, she was promoted to chief people officer and served in this role during the acquisition by McDonald’s in 1999. During the four years with McDonald’s, Abell served as senior vice president of development and maintained her role as chief people officer. In these leadership positions, she helped steer the company’s business strategy. In 2003, Abell was a major catalyst behind the decision to purchase Donatos back from McDonald’s. Following the buyback, in December of 2006, Jane was promoted to president and chief operating officer.

Abell is a member of the American Heart Association Go Red for Women and the co-chair for the 2015-2016 Go Red Campaign. She is a founding member of the Ross Leadership Institute and serves on the Otterbein Women’s Leadership Advisory Council. She sits on the boards of directors for Reeb Avenue Center, Action for Children, Experience Columbus and I Know I Can. In 2014, Abell was named to the YWCA Columbus Academy of Women of Achievement, one of only 237 women so honored since 1986.

In 2014, Columbus CEO Magazine named her CEO of the Year and Franchise Update Magazine listed her as one of the Top 24 Women in Franchising. Abell was also featured in CBS’s hit series Undercover Boss where she went undercover in Donatos restaurants.

In 2015, Abell released her first book THE MISSING PIECE: Doing Business the Donatos Way. Her book is the story of a classic American family business. It is a warm, insightful account of her lifelong education in leadership, authenticity and running a values-based business. To learn more visit, www.JaneGroteAbell.com.

Blom will speak at the graduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, in the Rike Center on the Otterbein campus in Westerville.

Blom is president and chief executive officer of OhioHealth, a not-for-profit, faith-based, healthcare system in Columbus. With 28,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, 11 hospitals and a 12th on the way, and $3.5 billion in net revenue, OhioHealth is devoted to its mission of improving the health of those it serves.

Blom holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and master’s degree in healthcare administration from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

He joined the OhioHealth family of hospitals and health services in 1983 and since then has held progressive management positions.

In March 2002, he was named president and CEO of the system and has been instrumental in the development and growth of the OhioHealth system.

Blom, a past chairman of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, maintains many professional and community affiliations, including Columbus 2020, the Columbus Partnership, Columbus Downtown Development Commission, and The Columbus Foundation.

He was recognized as “CEO of the Year” by Columbus CEO magazine in 2011; as Business First’s Businessperson of the year in 2012 and was inducted into the Central Ohio Business Hall of Fame in 2009.

Otterbein University Exhibit Explores Tibetan Contemporary Art in the Diaspora

Otterbein University’s Opening Doors to the World program invites the community to explore Tibetan art in the diaspora at the exhibit, “BETWEEN US: Relationship and Identity in Tibetan Contemporary Art,” on display through April 22 at the Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., Westerville. Museum hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday during the University’s academic year. Closed on holidays and University breaks. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information call 614-818-9716.

A free public talk with the artists and introductory remarks by guest curator Dr. Ariana Maki will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the Philomathean Room on the third floor of Towers Hall, 1 S. Grove St. A reception at the Frank Museum will follow the talk at 7:30 p.m. The artists will discuss Tibetan contemporary art, its relationship to traditional Tibetan art, and its role in defining an emerging Tibetan culture in the diaspora.

“BETWEEN US: Relationship and Identity in Tibetan Contemporary Art” explores contemporary Tibetan art featuring the work of brothers Tsherin Sherpa and Tulku Jamyang. Although their work is rooted in the traditional thangka painting that features, for example, meditational figures, renowned teachers, or Buddhist teachings, the artists’ current work explores issues related to identity, cultural shifts and modernity.

The exhibit and artists residency is supported by an Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Otterbein University deepens its commitment to global education with Otterbein and the Arts: Opening Doors to the World, a multi-year focus on the arts in non-Western regions, including: Latin America (2015-16), Asia (2016-17), and Africa (2017-18).

Otterbein University is a small private university nationally-recognized for its intentional blending of liberal arts and professional studies through its renowned Integrative Studies curriculum and its commitments to experiential learning and community engagement. Otterbein is a recipient of the 2015 Carnegie Community Service Classification; a finalist for the 2014 President’s Award for Economic Opportunity Community Service; and has been honored With Distinction by the President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll since the list’s inception in 2006. It stands in its category’s top 10 percent in U.S. News & World Report’s guide to “America’s Best Colleges.” Otterbein offers more than 70 undergraduate majors; seven master’s programs; and a doctorate in nursing practice (DNP). Its picturesque campus is perfectly situated in Westerville, Ohio, America’s fifth friendliest town (Forbes), just minutes from Columbus, the 15th largest city in the country. Otterbein’s commitment to opportunity started with its founding in 1847 as one of the nation’s first universities to welcome women and persons of color to its community of teachers and learners, which now numbers 2,400 undergraduate and 500 graduate students. Otterbein remains committed to its relationship with the United Methodist Church and its spirit of inclusion, and welcomes people of all backgrounds to Otterbein’s Model Community. To learn more about Otterbein, visit www.otterbein.edu.

