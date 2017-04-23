Dublin-Area High Schools Take the Spotlight with Performances at Walt Disney World Resort

Vocal, instrumental and dance ensembles from all around the world apply to perform each year as part of Disney Performing Arts at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Once selected, they are given the opportunity to perform at Disney amongst an international audience of theme park guests. Millions of performers have graced the stages of Disney Parks since the Disney Performing Arts program was launched more than 25 years ago.

The Ohio schools traveled over 900 miles to Florida to participate in the popular Disney Performing Arts program. Each group’s particular performance is highlighted below:

Local schools take part in Disney Performing Arts programs at Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Nov. 21, 2016) – Students from three Dublin high schools packed their bags for a magical, fun-filled and educational trip to Walt Disney World Resort where they entertained thousands of guests with their artistic performances at Magic Kingdom on Nov. 20.

Marching bands from Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin Coffman High School and Dublin Scioto High School performed at Magic Kingdom. The school bands, along with their directors, marched down iconic Main Street, U.S.A. past Cinderella Castle, playing songs and cadences that capture the spirit of Americana.

“This is a great opportunity, I mean it’s one of the biggest performance opportunities that a high school band can have,” said Dublin Jerome High School band director Brian Stevens. “I told them at practice on Thursday, ‘there will be people standing along the parade route today who are seeing a high school marching band for the first time, so we have to be that example.”

These Dublin schools were selected from applicants across the nation that submitted audition tapes reviewed by world-class adjudicators, who evaluate and select schools for the opportunity to participate in a Disney Performing Arts program. Students are taken on stage and behind the scenes, where Disney theme parks become vibrant ‘classrooms’ as they discover new techniques and pursue their passions, all while making memories that last a lifetime.

About Disney Youth Programs In the past 60 years, Disney Youth Programs has brought millions of students from across the nation and around the world to participate in its popular programs at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Disney Youth Programs unlocks student potential and helps aspiring people make their dreams come true — whether it’s performing amongst an international audience of thousands through Disney Performing Arts or participating from a large catalog of programs offered by Disney Youth Education Series that provide educationally sound experiences designed for academic achievement.

