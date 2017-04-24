4th Fridays return April 28

Exciting Additions and Popular Favorites Part of Uptown Alive

The Westerville Visitors & Convention Bureau will kick off its season of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Fridays on April 28, 2017 with 100+ street vendors, food, live entertainment and a new way to get Uptown.

Going on 12 seasons in their present form, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday Celebrations are held on the fourth Friday of each month, April through September, from 6-9pm. Uptown shops stay open late, music fills the air and there are plenty of family-friendly activities to bring folks from all over Central Ohio to Westerville’s Historic Uptown District for a night of fun.

This year, AAA Ohio Auto Club is sponsoring a free shuttle service for those who park at the Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St. Every 15 minutes, the 12-passenger van, provided by Hertz will drop off attendees near the Visitors Bureau, 20 W. Main St., less than a block from all the happenings Uptown, and will pick them up at the same location to take them back to their cars after the event.

Jeff Hartnell, WVCB Executive Director, said this is a great partnership and a great service to help more people enjoy the event. “We’re really excited about this new offering. We’ve been asked about it in the past and to have AAA step up and help us has been great. We’ll be able to gauge the response these first couple months to nail down a good schedule, especially at the end of the night, to make sure everyone knows when to be back at the shuttle stop. It gives everyone another option.”

Parking isn’t the only new option for the new season, Westerville Public Library is giving families with kids, infants through age five, the opportunity to come to the library before 4th Friday starts to hear stories. “4th Friday Stories” will be held from 5:15-5:45 p.m. in the Youth Services Activity Center at the Library, 126 S. State St.

Once the event begins, kids ages two to 10 will enjoy “4th Friday Fun” with the Library as part of “Party in the Via” a new area located just north of the Municipal Building, 21 S. State St. This month you may just spot one of your favorite book characters come to life, a “Wild Thing” from Where the Wild Things Are. “Party in the Via” will also feature a caricature artist, ice pop vendor, Mix 107.9 and other surprises. Children will also enjoy the Heartland Bank Kids Corner on E. College Ave., featuring bounce houses for those 10 and under.

Uptown will be Alive with Art with a new location for Arts Alley, sponsored by the Arts Council of Westerville. In partnership with Westerville Automotive (on E. Main) and the Pray, Think, Love House (on E. College), attendees will find local art and the artists who created it, as well as musical offerings in the area between the two buildings.

Other musical offerings for the evening include the Eric Ransom Band on the WVCB Music Stage at the corner of North State and E. Home Streets. During their break at 6:45 p.m., the Taoist Tai Chi Society will demonstrate their practice and at 7:45, enjoy the world music and dance of Zumba Party with Natalia.

Generations Performing Arts Center will put on their show from 6-7:15 p.m. on W. College Ave., followed by Xcel Martial Arts and The Academy: Irish Dance.

Because of construction taking place in the Municipal Building Courtyard, the Westerville City Safety Forces will sponsor a combined display in the parking lot of Union Savings Bank, 44 S. State St. The Police Division will offer free digital fingerprinting and the Fire Division will have its fire and rescue vehicles for kids and adults to explore.

The Westerville Bicycle Club will sponsor a free, secure bike corral behind Middlefield Bank. Families are encouraged to ride their bike to the event, store them and have them inspected while they enjoy the evening.

WESTERVILLE

Staff Report

Questions about Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Fridays can be directed to WVCB Executive Director Jeff Hartnell or Marketing Coordinator Glenda Mihaly, 614-794-0401.

