Two upcoming tea events

Mother-Daughter Tea

Big Walnut Area Historical Society is holding its annual Mothers & Daughters Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the Myers Inn Museum. The event is open to mothers and daughters but children must accompany an adult. Attendees are encouraged to dress-up for tea but it is not mandatory.

A high tea is served with three courses: savories, scones and sweets and refreshing tea. All foods are prepared by historical society members – many feature fresh herbs.

Between courses, Valerie Hamill, the Civil War Herb Lady of Ohio, will be the guest speaker. Freshly harvested herbs will be shared for your sensory pleasure. Smelling and touching the herbs will take you back to a simpler time when horse-drawn carriages were the main method of transportation, and when an herb garden was a critical part of survival for our ancestors.

Ms. Hamill has been a re-enactor for 10 years and is a member of The 1st Ohio/Battery A Unit (Ohio Statehouse), a past member of the Rosecrans Command Headquarters Civil War reenacting Unit and is also known as the “Civil War Herb Lady of Ohio”, and Major Pauline Cushman, Spy of the Cumberland (who served under Gen. William Rosecrans). Hamill has served as chair of the Ladies Aid Society and as a dedicated volunteer to the fundraising efforts for the Rosecrans statue that now has a place of honor on the Sunbury Square. Valerie and her husband Bruce live on the family homestead in Galena, raise chickens, enjoy gardening, traveling, historical research, participating in Civil War events, and especially enjoy spending time with family.

Seating for the event is limited due to space. To purchase tickets, call Alice 740-965-1942.

Myers Inn Museum is located at the corner of Granville and South Columbus Streets facing the southwest corner of the Village Green in downtown Sunbury.

Please come to our Princess Tea!

If you have never experienced our Princess Teas, you are in for a treat. Lots of them, in fact! Join us at our ‘Castle’ in Delaware for a fun gathering of your favorite Princesses, and elegantly attired guests. Learn what it means to be a real Princess; experience High Tea with treats for all ages, Photos, Crafts and more. Buy your tickets now.

Saturday, April 29th; Two Seatings: 1 and 3:30 p.m. at Women’s City Club of Delaware, 135 N Franklin Street, Delaware, OH 43015.

No Time for Tea? Would you like to make a $20 donation? By making a tax deductible donation, you will help us continue to provide a home for women who often have no other place to go. We pride ourselves on the heritage of our mission, our wonderful home, and the women we serve. Thank you.

Mark your calendar now for our Garden Tour on June 25th.

Are you looking for a special place to plan a party, shower, or reunion? You may rent our elegant first floor.

Valerie Hamill is the speaker for the tea. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_herblady2.jpg Valerie Hamill is the speaker for the tea.