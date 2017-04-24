Chorus presents farewell show

DELAWARE COMMUNITY CHORUS PRESENTS FAREWELL CONCERT FOR ARTISTIC DIRECTOR DANIEL HURSEY

“Hope Springs Eternal” performed on Sunday, May 7 at 3 & 5 p.m.

The Delaware Community Chorus (DCC) will present its final concert under the direction of Daniel D. Hursey on Sunday, May 7. Upon completion of the concert, Hursey will retire as artistic director and assume the honorary position of director emeritus.

“I have enjoyed eight years of making music and seeing growth directing the Delaware Community Chorus,” Hursey said. “This final program consists of many of my favorite pieces sung together as a chorus, a small group, and in solos. I look forward to enjoying the music one last time from the director’s podium before I am able to listen as a member of the audience.”

The concert, titled “Hope Springs Eternal,” embodies the ongoing joy provided by music. It consists of varying musical styles, including Disney classics, contemporary musicals, hymns and baroque standards. Eight DCC soloists will also be highlighted throughout the performance.

The featured pieces will be G.F. Handel’s “Surely He Hath Borne Our Griefs,” “Worthy is the Lamb” and “Amen” chorus from the “Messiah.” Contemporary features include “When You Wish Upon A Star” and “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Leading the chorus after Hursey’s retirement will be former featured artist and current assistant director, Joshua Brodbeck. Brodbeck is currently the Minister of Music and Artist-in-Residence at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. He is also the Organist-in-Residence at the Methodist Theological School in Ohio and Director of Worship for the Southern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Brodbeck has become increasingly involved with the DCC for the past two years, serving as organ and piano accompanist in concerts, singing tenor, and conducting and accompanying in rehearsals alongside Hursey.

“I am extremely excited and pleased to be working with the DCC,” said Brodbeck. “I look forward to expanding the chorus and its outreach to the Central Ohio community. It’s a pleasure to take over an already vibrant chorus!”

Performances will take place at 3 and 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., Delaware.

Concert tickets are $10 and are available at the door or can be purchased from chorus members, online at www.delawarechorus.com and with cash or check at Toujours, 8 N. Sandusky St.

Prospective Delaware Community Chorus members are invited to join the chorus for their fall semester. Rehearsals will begin in August. Information will be published at a later date or at www.delawarechorus.com.

MARTIN FAMILY CIRCUS TO HEADLINE INAUGURAL MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM

SUNDAY, MAY 14, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host its inaugural Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14, 2017. The Martin Family Circus will headline a morning of lively music and delicious Southern food. Family-style seating will be offered at 9 a.m. and noon, in the museum’s Event Hall.

Playfully dubbed the Martin Family Circus by Country Music Hall of Fame Member Vince Gill, Paul Martin (singer/guitarist of Exile) and Jamie Allen Martin (daughter of Oak Ridge Boy Duane Allen) began performing with their four children—March (19), Kell (16), Texas (11), and Tallant (10)—in 2010. Representing four generations of musicians, the vocal-driven family band will fill the room with soulful harmonies and toe-tapping fun. Visitors also will enjoy a brunch buffet prepared by museum executive chef Bobby Hammock.

“The deep connection that music creates in our memories is a universal phenomenon entwined with the people, seasons and special events in our lives,” said Sharon Brawner, senior vp of sales and marketing for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Unforgettable music and exceptional family experiences are always on the menu for the museum’s annual celebrations like Deck the Hall and Easter Brunch, and our new Mother’s Day Brunch is no exception. We are thrilled to welcome the Martin Family Circus to offer a fun, family-friendly musical experience sure to please. Combine that heartwarming music with chef Bobby’s mouthwatering menu, and you’re sure to have a joyous and memorable celebration worthy of mom!”

Brunch tickets include entry into the museum, a complementary family photo and a mimosa for adults. Ticket prices are $65 for adults, $25 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets for both seatings go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. CST. For more information and to purchase tickets visit countrymusichalloffame.org/mom.

Bluegrass Superstars Béla Fleck and Chris Thile Together for One Night Only at the Southern May 28

Premiere banjo player Béla Fleck joins musical forces with mandolinist, composer, and vocalist Chris Thile in this one-night-only Columbus performance. Celebrated for their refreshing approaches to bluegrass, jazz, pop, and classical music, these multi-Grammy Award®-winning musicians use their technical mastery to enter uncharted musical territory, taking bluegrass to astounding new heights.

CAPA presents Béla Fleck and Chris Thile at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

About Béla Fleck

Béla Anton Leoš Fleck is named after Hungarian composer Béla Bartok, Austrian composer Anton Webern, and Czech composer Leoš Janáček. One would assume him destined to the rigors of Western classical music, but that tradition has never really welcomed the banjo into the fold. Enter Béla Fleck. His ground breaking classical Perpetual Motion recording won a pair of Grammys, and his banjo concerto, self-depreciatingly entitled The Imposter, has been celebrated world-wide as a major triumph for the banjo.

Fleck works in intriguing combinations such as fronting full symphony orchestras, dueting with Chick Corea or Abigail Washburn, appearing as a trio with Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, jazz collaborations with The Marcus Roberts Trio, playing whatever suits him with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, touring with African artists such as Oumou Sangare and Toumani Diabate, jamming in bluegrass supergroups with old friends and rare solo concerts. His earlier years with the New Grass Revival and Strength in Numbers remain legendary. Flecks’ total Grammy count thus far is 15 with 30 nominations. He’s been nominated in more different musical categories than anyone in Grammy history. His contributions to the bluegrass, jazz, pop, rock, and world beat communities reveal Fleck to be an unstoppable creative force.

About Chris Thile

Multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and now the host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” is a mandolin virtuoso, composer, and vocalist. With his broad outlook that encompasses classical, rock, jazz, and bluegrass, Thile transcends the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres, creating a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike.

A child prodigy, Thile first rose to fame as a member of Grammy Award-winning trio Nickel Creek, with whom he released three albums and sold more than two million records. In 2014, along with a national tour, the trio released a new album, A Dotted Line, their first since 2005.

As a soloist, Thile has released five albums including his most recent, Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol.1, which was produced by renowned bassist Edgar Meyer. In February 2013, Thile won a Grammy for his work on The Goat Rodeo Sessions, collaborating with Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, and Stuart Duncan. In September 2014, Thile and Meyer released their latest album collaboration, Bass + Mandolin, which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Punch Brothers released their latest album, The Phosphorescent Blues, in January 2015, and a follow up EP, The Wireless, in November of the same year. Most recently, Thile released a double-album with Brad Mehldau titled Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau (January 2017).

Beginning in fall of 2016, Thile took the helm of “A Prairie Home Companion,” a public radio favorite since 1974. Garrison Keillor, the show’s creator and host announced, “He is, I think, the great bluegrass performer of our time and he is a beautiful jazz player. There just isn’t anything he can’t do — and he is very enthusiastic about live radio.”

Daniel O’Donnell: Back Home Again Tour Stops at the Palace Theatre May 30

One of Ireland’s best loved artists, Daniel O’Donnell is the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 29-year span. Known for his charismatic and engaging stage presence, O’Donnell has published more than 50 albums of his signature mix of country and Irish folk, amassing 30 “Top 30” albums over the course of his career.

CAPA presents Daniel O’Donnell: Back Home Again Tour at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Tuesday, May 30, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $38-$88 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

O’Donnell burst into superstardom in the US in 2002 with his first ever PBS special, “The Daniel O’Donnell Show.” Since then, O’Donnell has recorded 12 additional PBS specials with “Stand Beside Me” (2013) being the most recent. “Stand Beside Me” is a concert celebration of Irish, country, gospel, rock, movie, and long-time O’Donnell favorites. The title of the special is not only a popular song among concert-goers, but also reflects O’Donnell’s belief that fans throughout his more than 10 years on PBS have brought him to where he is today, standing beside him making his career a success and he will be forever grateful to them.

The Irish singer made record-breaking chart history by becoming the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 29-year span, surpassing everyone from Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, and U2. Additionally, O’Donnell makes regular appearances in the Billboard World Music Chart.

In total, O’Donnell has placed more than 35 albums on the UK Artist Albums Chart, and 30 “Top 30” albums over the course of his career.

Over his long and continuingly successful career, O’Donnell has received many accolades including an honorary MBE from Queen Elizabeth, an appearance on “Top of the Pops,” his life celebrated on “This Is Your Life,” and multiple Entertainer of the Year/Person of the Year Awards in Ireland and the UK to add to his record-breaking chart appearances.

