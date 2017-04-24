Antique store space gifted to MVNU

Dr. Kevin W. Mannoia to Speak at MVNU Commencement

MOUNT VERNON — Dr. Kevin W. Mannoia, Professor of Ministry and Chaplain at Azusa Pacific University, in Azusa, Calif., will be speaking at Mount Vernon Nazarene University’s traditional commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2017, to celebrate the graduation of the MVNU Class of 2017. Prior to graduation day, Rev. Douglas S. Wyatt, District Superintendent of the Eastern Kentucky District of the Church of the Nazarene, will be speaking at the Baccalaureate service on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Mannoia has developed and currently oversees the chaplaincy and spiritual care ministry of the faculty, staff, and graduate students at Azusa Pacific University. Previously, he served as Dean of Haggard School of Theology at APU, coming from his role as president of the National Association of Evangelicals in Washington, D.C. He is Founder and Chair of the Wesleyan Holiness Consortium, and also the president of the International Council for Higher Education.

In 1986, Rev. Douglas S. Wyatt began full-time ministry as a Youth/Music Pastor at the First Church of the Nazarene in Newton, Kans. Since then, he has served in two other churches and has been ordained in the Church of the Nazarene. He has completed coursework at Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas, and Southwest Bible College and Seminary in Humble, Texas to receive his Master of Arts degree.

Dr. Michael VanZant will speak at the non-traditional Graduate and Professional Studies Commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. VanZant is currently pastor of First Church of the Nazarene in Fairmont, W.Va., and serves as the Graduate and Professional Studies Coordinator of Religion Programs for MVNU. He will retire from pastoral ministry in July 2017 and will rejoin the faculty of MVNU in August as Professor of Biblical Literature within the School of Theology and Philosophy. He attended Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colo., from 1986-1988, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kans., in 1991. He earned his Master of Divinity degree in Ministry and Education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., and a Ph.D. in Old Testament Literature and History.

MVNU Receives Gift toward Engineering Building

Ariel Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on improving the quality of life in Mount Vernon, has gifted the property located at 104 S. Main St. to Mount Vernon Nazarene University. This space will house the university’s Engineering program and a community makerspace, in partnership with Knox Labs. The MVNU Board of Trustees, at its March 17 board meeting, was pleased to accept the gift.

“The presence of MVNU in downtown Mount Vernon is a source of pride for us. We are invested in the greater community and proud to call this city our home. Our Art and Graphic Design Department and School of Nursing and Health Sciences are happy to be part of the downtown community. The decision to move our Engineering program to Main Street is a good moment for the university,” said MVNU President Henry W. Spaulding II, Ph.D.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership and support of Ariel Foundation and their investment in MVNU and the generosity of the local community. We look forward to a cooperative effort to create a thriving site for our Engineering program. This move will further enhance this city for decades,” said Spaulding.

MVNU’s Engineering program began in the fall of 2014 under dean, Dr. Richard Sutherland, within the School of Natural and Social Sciences. MVNU offers two Bachelor of Science degree programs in electrical and mechanical engineering, respectively. Engineering faculty members include Dr. David Winyard, Associate Professor of Engineering; Dr. David Che, Professor of Engineering; and Dr. Gary Koester, Professor of Engineering.

“MVNU’s Engineering program requires shops and labs for several courses and many student projects. The donation of the downtown space goes a long way toward meeting these requirements. It also opens up possibilities through collaboration with Knox Labs, a makerspace startup that develops working relationships between MVNU Engineering faculty and students and area entrepreneurs, possibly leading to internships and research projects. The partnership will benefit the local community, and MVNU engineers will be prepared to serve wherever their careers may lead them” said Dr. David Winyard, Associate Professor of Engineering.

The 10,824-square foot property located at 104 S. Main St. was most recently home to Farley and Moore Antiques before it closed its doors in late 2016. Before then it was notably home to department store J.C. Penney Co.

For more information on the MVNU Engineering program visit www.gotomvnu.com/engineering.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students, and working adults. With a 327-acre main campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and several convenient Graduate and Professional Studies locations throughout the state, MVNU emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to community and church. MVNU offers an affordable education to more than 2,200 students from 28 states and 17 countries/U.S. territories.

For more information on commencement visit www.mvnu.edu/commencement.

