Troop 2596 Earns Bronze Award

Girls from Cadette Girl Scout Troop 2596, sixth graders at Big Walnut Intermediate School, recently earned the Bronze Award, the highest leadership commendation for their age level, for planning a weekend-long camp attended by over 50 area Girl Scouts.

These energetic leaders of the future are now planning a troop trip to Savannah, Georgia next Spring Break to visit the birthplace of the founder of Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Low. Troop member Emmajean Peiffer explained, “Our first activity to earn money for our trip is a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, April 30th 2017. The dinner will happen at the Sunbury United Methodist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. The prices for the dinner will be adults $7, kids 5 and under $4, and families of 4 or more will cost $20.”

Troop member Molly McLane added, “There will be a bake sale and a silent auction during the spaghetti dinner. We are asking the whole community to come.”

“We have several fundraisers/events planned for this year after the spaghetti dinner, like a car wash, garage sale and we built a soap box derby car,” said troop member Kaleigh Heller. “Please attend these fundraisers/events to support our

troop.”

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We have troops at all grade levels in Big Walnut doing amazing things like Troop 2596. To learn more about troops and individual opportunities available through Girl Scouting, contact Big Walnut Service Unit Manager Kim Murnieks at [email protected]

Members of Troop 2596 received their Bronze Awards at the Big Walnut Girl Scout Service Unit Meeting. From left-to-right, Back Row: Troop Leaders Katy Zappia and Tiffany Peiffer Canaday; Olivia Bennett, Emmajean Peiffer, Hailey Taylor, Gina Zappia, Danielle Maynard, Faith Kline, and Emily Kuhar. Front Row: Simone Huff, Karlina Murnieks, Molly McLane, and Kaleigh Heller. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_FullSizeRender-1.jpg Members of Troop 2596 received their Bronze Awards at the Big Walnut Girl Scout Service Unit Meeting. From left-to-right, Back Row: Troop Leaders Katy Zappia and Tiffany Peiffer Canaday; Olivia Bennett, Emmajean Peiffer, Hailey Taylor, Gina Zappia, Danielle Maynard, Faith Kline, and Emily Kuhar. Front Row: Simone Huff, Karlina Murnieks, Molly McLane, and Kaleigh Heller.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Big Walnut Girl Scouts.

Information for this story was provided by Big Walnut Girl Scouts.