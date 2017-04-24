County to redesign website

Delaware County Launches Website-Redesign Project

Delaware County issued a request for proposals as it begins a website-redesign project.

The County’s Communications Manager, Jane Hawes, who will head the project, explained that the effort, approved in session on April 24 by the Board of County Commissioners, is a natural progression from the County’s re-branding project, which is nearing completion.

“We are planning to roll out the County’s new logo and branding materials on June 29,” Hawes said, “and it seemed most prudent to get that project completed before we start digging into a redesign of the website.”

Hawes added, “One of the missions that the Commissioners have set for themselves is to improve our ability to communicate with the public. In this day and age, a versatile and well-designed website is absolutely essential for maintaining a two-way path of communication, whether it’s emergency information we need to get out to our residents, forms and documents that business owners, home owners and pet owners use, or even just the ability to watch the Commissioners’ weekly sessions live online.”

The County currently is seeking proposals from professional design firms and aims to select one to work with by mid-July. It anticipates spending no more than $75,000 on the project. Proposals will be accepted until May 22.

Among the top priorities for the project is developing a website that is “scalable” and can be used on a variety of devices, such as smart phones, tablets and desktop computers.

The current website (www.co.delaware.oh.us) will continue to be accessible and functional throughout the website-redesign project, which is expected to take anywhere from 9 to 12 months to complete.

To download the RFP, please go to: http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/bids. For more information about Delaware County, please visit their website at: http://www.co.delaware.oh.us.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_map_delco-with-roads-copy-1.jpg