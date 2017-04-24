Business briefs: 100 new jobs in Columbus

Medical Staffing Options Expanding in Columbus Region, Creating 60 Jobs

Columbus – Medical Staffing Options, a Joint Commission Certified healthcare staffing company that provides travel nurse staffing opportunities at some of the premier healthcare institutions across the United States, announced it is expanding in Columbus and creating 60 new jobs. The company, which already employs 47 people in the area, will lease a 30,000 square-foot office at 400 West Nationwide Boulevard. Hiring for the new recruiting and support positions will begin in the third quarter of 2017.

In January, Health Carousel, a Cincinnati-based company that is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, announced it had acquired Medical Staffing Options. The acquisition was Health Carousel’s second in two years and is part of the company’s aggressive growth agenda, which includes expanding services and market share by acquiring high-quality healthcare staffing companies. Medical Staffing Options adds scale to Health Carousel’s existing travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing services.

“We are pleased that Medical Staffing Options is continuing to grow and create jobs in the City of Columbus,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Health Carousel has made it clear that it is investing in rapid growth, and its acquisition of Medical Staffing Options is recognition of the Columbus Region’s ability to position the company for success in Ohio.”

“Medical Staffing Options has a long history of success and growth,” said Bill DeVille, chief executive officer, Health Carousel. “We are excited for Medical Staffing Options to continue to grow in Columbus and know that the area’s strong talent pool will support our company’s goal to become one of the leading healthcare staffing firms in the nation.”

The Columbus Region is home to a robust and highly-skilled talent pool, and is home to 56 college and university campuses with a total enrollment of more than 136,000 students and more than 20,000 annual graduates. Further, the Columbus Region’s workforce is young with one of the nation’s highest concentrations of millennials and is ranked the No. 2 city for return on salary according to BenefitsPRO.

About Medical Staffing Options

Medical Staffing Options (MSO) is a Joint Commission Certified healthcare staffing company based in Columbus, Ohio. MSO provides nurse travel staffing, and works with clients that include some of America’s leading healthcare institutions.

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel, parent company of Tailored Healthcare Staffing, PassportUSA, Next Medical Staffing and now Medical Staffing Options, is a Joint Commission Certified company that supports leading hospital systems, long-term care and rehab facilities, outpatient facilities and home health agencies. Currently, more than 1000 working healthcare professionals from Health Carousel are in 38 states across the US. In addition to its Cincinnati headquarters, the company also has affiliates offices in Dayton, Ohio, Manila, Philippines and now Columbus, Ohio.

About City of Columbus, Ohio

The City of Columbus is the 15th largest city in the United States with a population of approximately 850,106 residents. The Columbus economy is balanced with a combination of education, technology, government, research, insurance and health care entities as major employers within the region. Columbus is gaining nationwide recognition for its historic neighborhoods, booming downtown arts and sporting districts, open attitude and a noticeably affordable quality of life. Learn more about the City of Columbus at columbus.gov/development/Economic-Development/.

Infoverity LLC Expanding in Columbus Region, Adding 40 New Jobs

Columbus – Infoverity, LLC, a global professional services organization that provides Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation solutions, announced it is expanding operations in the Columbus Region, creating 40 new jobs and investing $100,000. Hiring for information management consulting, managed services and operations positions will begin in late Q2 2017.

“We’re excited to focus our growth in Dublin by expanding our office space, and look forward to continuing to draw new employees from the Columbus Region,” said Matt Wienke, founder of Infoverity. “We have received unparalleled support from local, regional and state communities, allowing us to focus on developing our business.”

“We are thrilled to see Infoverity expand in the City of Dublin,” said Dublin Mayor Greg Peterson. “Their growth demonstrates Dublin’s continued advancement in the IT and software sector, with homegrown businesses continuing to flourish as they renew their focus on growing.”

“Along with our partners at Columbus 2020, we welcome Infoverity’s expansion in Dublin,” said Ted Griffith, JobsOhio managing director for information technology. “Infoverity is another example of an innovative professional services company starting in Ohio and growing to improve business outcomes on a global scale.”

The Columbus Region is one of the country’s top metro areas in terms of IT talent and growth of IT labor force. KLG Advisors ranked Columbus the top metro for IT staffing potential based on the concentration of IT talent, growth of IT labor force and university and college output.

About Infoverity LLC

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading global professional services organization focused on solving business problems caused by the proliferation and diversification of data in large enterprises. Infoverity is featured in Gartner’s Market Guide of MDM External Service Providers and is named among the Best Places to Work in IT by IDG’s Computerworld and by Columbus Business First. Infoverity provides Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, financial services, manufacturing and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Partners include Informatica, inRiver, Priint, Reltio, Riversand, Edgecase, SAP, and Stibo Systems. Infoverity’s global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, and additional service and support teams are located in Spain, Germany and Russia. For more information, please visit Infoverity.com and follow @Infoverity on Twitter.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

Ohio Advancing Technology and Startups

Third Frontier Helping Grow Innovative Companies and Products

Today the Ohio Third Frontier Commission approved $10 million to help innovators create new products, advance technology and build new startup businesses.

“By supporting entrepreneurs and their innovative products, we are building the companies of tomorrow,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency and chair of the Ohio Third Frontier Commission. “These startup businesses are creating jobs and transforming Ohio’s economy.”

Entrepreneurial Services Provider Program Awards

The Ohio Third Frontier Entrepreneurial Services Provider (ESP) Program provides resources around the state to help entrepreneurs get their ideas to the marketplace. The following resources are available to help Ohio’s startup and early stage technology companies:

Mentorship by seasoned entrepreneurs and industry professionals

Access to investors and capital

Business support including legal, tax and accounting services

Assistance developing intellectual property and marketing/sales strategies

Recruiting talent

Incubators providing state-of-the-art workspaces

Accelerators guiding entrepreneur teams through a business “boot camp”

The following partners were awarded grants to provide these resources to Ohio’s entrepreneurs:

ProMedica Innovations, located in the city of Toledo (Lucas County) was awarded $4,375,000.

The Entrepreneurs Center, Inc., located in the city of Dayton (Montgomery County), was awarded $2,892,888.

Commercial Acceleration Award

The Ohio Third Frontier Commercial Acceleration Loan Fund (CALF) helps Ohio companies build products and processes where they may otherwise have difficulty securing funding because of the risk associated with developing technologies.

Centerline Biomedical, Inc., located in the city of Cleveland (Cuyahoga County), was awarded a $1,260,000 loan to commercialize its surgical navigation technology, making procedures better, safer, and more cost-effective.

Technology Validation and Start-Up Awards

The Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-up Fund (TVSF) provides grants to Ohio institutions of higher education and other nonprofit research institutions. The funding is to demonstrate that a technology is commercially viable through activities such as testing and prototyping. The ultimate goal is to license the technologies to companies.

University of Toledo, located in the city of Toledo (Lucas County), was awarded two $50,000 grants to further develop: a device that can help stroke victims suffering from difficulty swallowing, and a compound to improve the treatment of bone defects.

Ohio institutions of higher education and other nonprofit research institutions may also receive larger grants that will be dispersed among projects that help move technologies from the lab to the marketplace.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, located in the city of Cincinnati (Hamilton County), was awarded $500,000 to grow its Innovation Fund.

Cleveland State University, located in the city of Cleveland (Cuyahoga County), and Kent State University, located in the city of Kent (Portage County) were jointly awarded $400,000 to form the TeCK Fund.

Companies aiming to license institution-owned technologies can also receive funding to accelerate commercialization through activities such as market research and further prototyping. This helps companies either raise funds or get the licensed technology to the marketplace faster.

GhostWave Inc., located in the city of Columbus (Franklin County), was awarded $100,000 to develop a prototype of a sensor to reduce interference and make blind spot detection systems in vehicles more effective.

OncoSolutions LLC, located in the city of Akron (Summit County), was awarded $150,000 to scale up a robotic system to better evaluate the effectiveness of possible anti-cancer drugs.

RegenFix, LLC, located in the city of Toledo (Lucas County), was awarded $150,000 to test custom devices to assist in the healing of damaged bones. The devices are built with nitinol instead of titanium, providing a bone-like stiffness and allowing them to be built through 3D printing.

ZeoVation, Inc., located in the city of Columbus (Franklin County), was awarded $100,000 to optimize the production of a particle that can be added to sunscreen to make it more stable, less toxic, and provide better UV protection.

Follow TechOhio on Facebook and Twitter @TechOhioGov.

America’s 500 Most Valuable Brands Revealed

· America’s brands increase in value by 11%, despite a turbulent year

· Google replaces Apple as America’s (and the world’s) most valuable brand

· Tech brands increasingly dominant despite recent Google & Uber controversies

· California’s brands have the greatest combined value, 23% of the national total

Every year, leading valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance values the brands of thousands of the world’s biggest companies. A brand’s strength is assessed (based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, preference, sustainability and margins) to determine what proportion of a business’s revenue is contributed by the brand. This is projected into perpetuity and discounted to determine the brand’s value. America’s 500 most valuable brands, classified by both their industry and their state, are featured in the Brand Finance US 500.

National Results

America’s brands continue to reach new heights. The total value of America’s top 500 brands now exceeds $3 trillion dollars, having increased 11%, from $2.82 trillion in 2016 to $3.14 trillion this year. Brand Finance CEO, David Haigh comments, “President Trump, an experienced brand builder himself, appears to have fostered a conducive environment for continued brand value growth. However, his longer term approach and objectives remain hard to pin down and 2017 could deliver as many, if not more, shocks than 2016.”

2017 has already delivered one major shock to the branding world: Apple has seen nearly $40 billion wiped off its brand value. Apple has over-exploited the goodwill of its customers by failing to maintain its technological advantage and delivering tweaks to existing products rather than genuine innovation. Brand value has fallen 27% since early 2016 to $107 billion, meaning that for the first time in over five years, America (and the world) has a new most valuable brand.

Six years after it last held the title in 2011, Google is now the world’s most valuable brand with a value of $109 billion. Google remains largely unchallenged in its core search business, the mainstay of its advertising income. However, as Brand Finance CEO David Haigh observes, “the recent controversy over Google’s placement of customers’ ads alongside undesirable content illustrates that even companies with apparently dominant market positions must be conscious of the risks to their most valuable asset, their brand.”

Amazon is growing strongly (brand value is up 53% year on year) as it continues to both reshape the retail market and to capture an ever larger share of it. With a brand value only fractionally behind Apple and Google already, Amazon could easily become the most valuable brand in the US and the rest of the world in 2018.

Coca-Cola’s brand value was $43.1bn in 2007, making it the most valuable brand in America and the wider world. Today, however, its brand value now stands at just $31.8bn, putting it 16th in the US and 27th internationally. Increasing concerns over the links between carbonated drinks and obesity have begun to undermine what the Coca-Cola brand has represented for over one hundred years. Pepsi is similarly suffering, falling 4% to $18.3 billion.

The same trend is evident in the fast food industry. The brand values of McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Subway and Domino’s have all fallen due to heavy competition in an increasingly fragmented market, with healthier challenger brands offering greater choice for consumers.

2017 heralds huge success for America’s airline brands. America’s airlines have all soared in value with United, Delta and American growing by 60%, 47% and 59% respectively. In the process, American has overtaken Emirates to become the world’s most valuable airline brand.

State Brand Battle

California remains America’s most valuable state by brand value. Its dominance in tech (the most valuable and fastest growing sector) has enabled California to pull well ahead of other states. Of the country’s top 500 brands, 71 hail from the Golden State, with a total value of $725 billion.

New York is in second place, but despite have just one fewer brand in the top 500 than California, New York’s total is significantly lower, at $481 billion. Finance comprises a large share of New York’s total brand value so New York has therefore been disproportionately affected by the stalling values of financial services brands.

The increasing concentration of brand value in tech also helps to explain Washington State’s strong performance. Washington has just 11 brands (16 states have more) yet as the home of tech titans Microsoft and Amazon, Washington ranks 4th with a total brand value of $242 billion.

3rd placed Texas has a much broader base of brand value. Its 48 brands have a total value of $263 billion. Oil & Gas brands are of course well represented, including ExxonMobil and its portfolio of brands, however Texas is home to major brands from a wide range of sectors including AT&T (telecoms), Dell (tech), American Airlines and Whole Foods (retail).

5th placed Illinois is another state with a diverse array of brands. 1st amongst its 31 brands is McDonalds, which has had a challenging year dropping 9%, however many of Illinois’ other brands are performing strongly with Boeing up 17%, Accenture 38% and United Airlines up 60%.

Only a handful of states have seen their number one brand change this year. Google’s defeat of Apple is perhaps the most striking case, though some other iconic brands have lost their local flagship status. For example, KFC is no longer Kentucky’s most valuable brand. It been hit by the turn away from less healthy fast-food operators and has seen its brand value fall 27% to $6.2 billion. As if to illustrate a growing focus on health, Humana is Kentucky’s new most valuable brand. The Health Insurance business’s brand is now valued at $7.1 billion, supported by continued customer acquisition, revenue growth and improving brand strength. Donald Trump’s bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act had the potential to cause significant disruption to many healthcare brands, so its recent defeat bodes well for Humana.

Meanwhile Harley-Davidson has lost its position as Wisconsin’s most valuable brand. In 2016 Harley was in the elite group of AAA+ rated brands and had a brand value of over $5 billion. However, this value has dropped 38% and Harley has been overtaken by both Fiserv and Kohl’s. The latter now leads Wisconsin’s seven brands with a value of $4.9 billion.

The number of states with brands in the country’s top 500 has remained constant at 37, however Arizona has dropped out, to be replaced by Mississippi. The Magnolia state’s Sanderson Farms makes its debut in the Brand Finance US 500 at 469th with a value of $1.3bn.

AEP OHIO UNVEILS NEW LOGO, BRAND IDENTITY

GAHANNA – AEP Ohio, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), has unveiled a new corporate logo and tagline as part of its focus on providing innovative energy solutions for customers and communities.

“AEP Ohio is investing in smarter energy infrastructure and new technologies to provide better, more reliable service and cleaner energy for our customers. We’re committed to developing innovative energy solutions that power communities and improve lives. Our industry is changing, and our customers’ expectations are evolving, so we must adapt to meet those new expectations. As we become an energy company for the future, it’s time to adopt a new logo and a new tagline – Boundless Energy – to reflect that transformation and our aspirations,” said Julie Sloat, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer.

The new logo represents AEP’s first logo change since 1987 and is the result of research conducted by engaging customers, employees and other stakeholders as part of an extensive brand review. AEP and its subsidiaries will change logos on their main buildings in the coming months. Full adoption of the new logo will be phased in over the next two years.

The Shipyard, based in Columbus, Ohio, worked with AEP on the brand review and to develop the new logo and tagline.

AEP Ohio is based in Gahanna, Ohio, and is a unit of American Electric Power. AEP Ohio provides electricity to nearly 1.5 million customers. News and information about AEP Ohio can be found at AEPOhio.com.

American Electric Power is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that includes more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP also operates 224,000 miles of distribution lines. AEP ranks among the nation’s largest generators of electricity, owning approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP supplies 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy to customers.

AEP’s utility units operate as AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.

Primary Solutions Announces Purchase of Provider Resources Group

COLUMBUS – Primary Solutions has announced that, effective April 1st, it will absorb Provider Resources Group (PRG), a company based in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Both companies specialize in supporting the businesses of providers of services for individuals with developmental disabilities (DD).

“The purchase of PRG will allow us to expand our Medicaid billing service as well as bring additional training and consulting services to providers in the DD community,” said Brian Marshall, president of Primary Solutions. “Thanks to the wonderful reputation of PRG, this is a great opportunity to combine the forces of two great companies and create a more robust offering of services and expertise.”

PRG is a leader in Medicaid billing for DD service providers, which are services that Primary Solutions also specializes in. PRG also offers training, and consulting services that will become a new division of Primary Solutions. PRG employees will become employees of Primary Solutions. Additionally, the companies will continue to operate out of two facilities, with the main headquarters being Primary Solutions’ current location at 6664 Busch Blvd. in Columbus, OH.

“Although what we do is technical and process-oriented in nature, we are working side-by-side with our customers to better serve the DD community on a daily basis,” Marshall said. “We are still focused on freeing them to serve their own clients through our software and billing services, and I am confident that the staff at PRG will continue to help us to do so. I thank all our employees, current and future, for their dedication to that goal.”

For more information about Primary Solutions, visit www.primarysolutions.net.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_cols-2020-copy.jpg http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_pic22489.jpg