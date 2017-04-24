Education briefs

Wilke Global Donates Funds to Support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Education at Davis Middle School

Donation from local company will go toward building a “maker space” and launching a chapter of Girls Who Code

Wilke Global, a Dublin, OH-based leading provider of consumer affairs software tools and solutions to CPG manufacturers, is marking their 35th anniversary by investing in the local community. Mike Wilke (pictured left), founder and CEO of Wilke Global, recently presented a check to Mark Briggs (right), teacher at Davis Middle School. The funding will support the school’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education programs and help build a “maker space” for students to share knowledge and collaborate. It will also help the school launch a chapter of Girls Who Code, a national non-profit that seeks to close the gender gap in technology.

Mike Wilke commented, “We work with clients all over the world from our base here in Dublin. Investing in science and technology education in our hometown is not just the right thing to do, its important for us – we expect to be here for another 35 years so I look forward to hiring some of your students when they enter the workforce! Our employees are excited to help and I am certain that other Dublin businesses will be eager to get involved.”

About Wilke Global

Wilke Global has been a pioneer in Consumer Affairs solutions and technologies since 1982. Throughout this time, the company has consistently adapted as new technologies emerge and as the industry changes. Wilke Global is committed to helping clients effectively and efficiently manage customer feedback. Its products address every aspect of Customer Relationship Management, including validated systems for regulated industries and global systems for worldwide operations. For more, visit wilkeglobal.com.

ZeeMee | Social Platform for College Applicants

ZeeMee is a free service that enables students to showcase themselves in the admissions process, to apply for and obtain scholarships, and to access employment opportunities by creating a unique profile page that brings each student’s story to life. ZeeMee is currently accepted by more than 200 colleges and universities globally and is growing the partnerships daily.

ZeeMee was founded by college roommates, Juan Jaysingh and Adam Metcalf, on the principal of offering the traditionally overlooked student a better chance of success by developing a visual story to accompany their college application. ZeeMee believes everyone has a story to tell, no matter what their background may be.

Ohio Connections Academy Career Curriculum Receives National Recognition

Online public charter school awarded medal for career choice education

Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) was recently awarded a bronze medal by Academic Innovations in recognition of the school’s implementation of the Career Choices curriculum. The full-time, public eschool is one of 5,000 schools nationwide to offer this curriculum, which works to help students achieve academic success while they also plan for their future careers.

According to Academic Innovations, the Ohio Connections Academy Career Choice program is engaging students in career exploration and evaluation, helping students set goals and explore the many career opportunities available after high school. The Career Choices program empowers students to discover their abilities and ambitions, develop needed attitudes and skills, and create a ten-year plan about their future.

Such career programs, says Academic Innovations, can help lower dropout rates and effectively prepare students to become self-sufficient adults. Since Ohio Connections Academy started using the curriculum five years ago, the percentage of first time 9th grade students earning enough credits to move into the 10th grade has improved from 82 percent to 91 percent.

“Nationwide, education programs are evolving to engage students in activities that get them to consider all their opportunities after high school,” said Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Whether a student goes on to college or chooses to enter the workforce right out of high school, it is increasingly important to provide students with the technical skills, knowledge and real-world experience to succeed.”

Ohio Connections Academy will be officially recognized for its program in July at Academic Innovations’ annual national conference in Los Angeles.

Ohio Connections Academy is a free, fully-online public school that students in grades K-12 attend from home. OCA delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines Ohio-certified teachers , a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education.

About Ohio Connections Academy – Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) is a tuition-free, K-12 public eSchool that provides a fully accredited, high-quality and highly accountable virtual education experience for approximately 3,200 students from all over Ohio. OCA combines Ohio-certified teachers and a rigorous, individualized curriculum designed by education experts and customized to meet the specific standards set by the Ohio Department of Education. For more information, call 800–382–6010 or visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com. Connections Academy and its parent company, Connections Education, are part of the global learning company Pearson (NYSE:PSO) www.Pearson.com.

News from Ashland University

Jerry Gaydos Member of Men’s Club Soccer at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Jerry Gaydos of Sunbury, is a member of the Men’s Club Soccer team at Ashland University.

Gaydos is majoring in exercise science. Gaydos is a 2015 graduate of Big Walnut High School.

Competitive sport clubs compete with other university or town sponsored sport clubs, or teams, and travel to different events/games throughout the year. Competitive sport clubs are more serious in nature, similar to varsity athletics, and may involve playoff components to conclude their season.

Ashland University, ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category for 2017, is a mid-sized, private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students. ###

Local Students Competing in Upcoming U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl®

2017 marks the 27th NSB, which the DOE Office of Science launched to interest today’s youth in pursuing careers in science and math.

The winner of the regional competition will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Office of Science’s National Science Bowl from April 27 to May 1 and the winner of the national competition will win prizes for the team members and their schools.

One or more teams from the following schools are competing in the regional competition:

Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe; Eastern High School, Beaver; Green High School, Franklin Furnace; Huntington High School, Chillicothe; Jackson High School, Jackson; Minford High School, Minford; Northwest High School, McDermott; Notre Dame High School, Portsmouth; Pike Christian Academy, Waverly; Piketon Junior Senior High School, Piketon; Portsmouth Junior High School/Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth; Portsmouth West High School, West Portsmouth; Sciotoville Community School, Portsmouth; South Webster Junior Senior High School, South Webster; Unioto High School, Chillicothe; Valley High School, Lucasville; Vern Riffe Career Technology C High School, Piketon; Waverly High School, Waverly; Western High School, Latham; Wheelersburg High School, Wheelersburg; Zane Trace High School, Chillicothe.

Inspiring and Challenging the Nation’s Future Leaders in Science and Technology

Middle school and high school students begin competing next month in the 2017 National Science Bowl ®, sponsored by the Department of Energy and managed by DOE’s Office of Science, leading up to the national championship in May 2017.

Buzzers, not bells, will ring in the New Year for thousands of middle- and high-school students all across the U.S. That’s because they’ll soon be pitting their math and science knowledge — and their reflexes — against one another in regional competitions of the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) 27th National Science Bowl® (NSB).

The competitions start this month, with four students from each team facing off in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format. (More information about the date and location of specific regionals can be found through the NSB Homepage). The winning team from each of the 48 middle- and 68 high-school regions will compete in the National Finals, held in Washington, D.C. from April 27 to May 1, 2017. At the Finals, winning teams can score exciting adventure trips to Alaska and national parks across the country to learn first-hand about science in the field; as well as trophies, medals, and supplies for their schools’ science departments. But to many, the ultimate prize simply would be the prestige of winning the National Championship.

Today, the NSB draws more than 14,000 middle- and high-school competitors. Approximately 265,000 students have faced off in the NSB Finals since the first competition in 1991. The knowledge that former NSB competitors have acquired – and more importantly, the habits of study that they’ve learned along the way – have led them to success in variety of fields. Many have become researchers; others are science and math professors at some of our some of our nation’s most prestigious universities.

While those career paths might seem intuitive, the math and science knowledge students need to be successful in the NSB also can lead to successful careers in other fields. The 2017 NSB competitors will follow in the footsteps of previous National Science Bowl® contestants, and will blaze a trail for students in science, math and engineering for the next quarter-century.

The National Science Bowl® is a nationwide academic competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics. Middle and high school student teams from diverse backgrounds are comprised of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach. These teams face-off in a fast-paced question-and-answer format, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics, energy, and math. The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl®, and sponsors the NSB finals competition.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit http://science.energy.gov/.

Elyse Schnabel Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA (03/07/2017)— Elyse Schnabel of Galena, Ohio, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Schnabel is pursuing a degree in Biology at Millikin University.

Schnabel is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

More About Phi Kappa Phi

Since its founding, 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Some of the organization’s notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist David Baldacci and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. The Society has awarded approximately $15 million since the inception of its awards program in 1932. Today, $1.4 million is awarded each biennium to qualifying students and members through graduate fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives. For more information, visit www.phikappaphi.org.

Delaware pilot introduces aviation to more 100 kids

LOCAL PILOTS HELP YOUNG PEOPLE DISCOVER FLIGHT THROUGH EAA YOUNG EAGLES PROGRAM

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wis. — An area pilot has now given more than 100 young people a free demonstration airplane ride as part of the EAA “Young Eagles” program, which is introducing a new generation to the world of flight.

Among the more than 50,000 volunteers around the world who have donated their time and aircraft to the effort is James andres of Delaware, OH. All pilots in the Young Eagles program explain the safe operation of airplanes and principles of flight before the short trips. Participating young people become official Young Eagles with the flight. The names of the pilots and the participants are also included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display in the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh, Wis., and online through the Young Eagles web site. Young Eagles also have access to an online pilot training course, made possible by Sporty’s Pilot Shops, located in Batavia, Ohio.

The Young Eagles Program was unveiled by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in July 1992 and has now flown more than 1.9 million young people, primarily between the ages of 8 and 17. EAA is a worldwide organization with 190,000 members who enjoy all facets of recreational flight. The Young Eagles program goal is to allow young people to experience positive activities and discover the possibilities available to them within the world of aviation. For more information, visit www.youngeagles.org.

Mike Wilke (pictured left), founder and CEO of Wilke Global, recently presented a check to Mark Briggs (right), teacher at Davis Middle School. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_GWC.jpg Mike Wilke (pictured left), founder and CEO of Wilke Global, recently presented a check to Mark Briggs (right), teacher at Davis Middle School.