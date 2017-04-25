Columbus Symphony’s new season

The Columbus Symphony’s 2017-18 Masterworks Season to Engage Themes of Nature and Creative Women

The Columbus Symphony today announced its 2017-18 Masterworks lineup, the third full season under the baton of Maestro Rossen Milanov.

HIGHLIGHTS

Superstar violinist Joshua Bell will make his first return to the Columbus Symphony since 1999 in a one-night-only performance of Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1.

Distinguished roster of guest conductors and soloists to include conductors Courtney Lewis and Jayce Ogren, violinists Augustin Hadelich and Jennifer Koh, and many others.

A season-long focus on the contributions of creative women in the arts presents works by composers Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Margaret Brouwer, as well as a world premiere by Portuguese composer Andreia Pinto-Correia. Conductor JoAnn Falletta, pianists Simone Dinnerstein and Natasha Paremski, violinist Jennifer Koh, and flamenco dancer Griset Damas.

Project: NATURE ties three concerts together with works inspired by nature, including Strauss’ An Alpine Symphony accompanied by a photographic essay by Columbus photographer Stephen Pariser, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, and Debussy’s La Mer. Project: NATURE partners with Branch Out Columbus to plant trees in Franklin Park in a plot of land to be dedicated the “Columbus Symphony Grove.”

Rare opportunity to experience all five of Beethoven’s piano concertos in one weekend performed by the brilliant Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan.

Performances of Brahms’s spiritually uplifting A German Requiem with the Columbus Symphony Chorus and renowned vocal soloists.

A Spanish Flamenco Festival featuring Columbus-based flamenco dancer Griset Damas and guitarist Jason Vieaux performing the hauntingly beautiful Concierto de Aranjuez by Rodrigo.

Verdi’s Aida in a concert version performed at the Ohio Theatre as a co-production with Opera Columbus.

Two Russian Winter Festivals filled with some of the most emotionally rich works ever composed such as Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.

The 100th anniversary of the death of Debussy will be celebrated with a concert of impressionistic scenes featuring some of the most exquisite and refined music ever composed for orchestra.

NEW IN 2017-18

Subject Matter – This free lecture series will become the Prelude event at select concerts. Patrons will gain a broader context of the evening’s featured repertoire from presentations by professors of The Ohio State University with expertise in the field.

CONTINUING IN 2017-18

Preludes – 30 minutes prior to each Masterworks performance, the CSO will host a 30-minute, educational talk in the theatre. Prelude events can include dialogues with Maestro Rossen Milanov or WOSU’s Christopher Purdy or a Subject Matter lecture from an OSU professor.

Postludes – Patrons are invited to stay after the concert and enjoy a variety of Postlude events following select performances. Postludes could include the performance of an additional, related work for a smaller ensemble, a post-performance discussion with Maestro Milanov and/or the featured guest soloist(s), dance demonstrations, or food and drink tastings.

Friday Coffee Dress – Select Masterworks programs in 2017-18 will offer $20, general admission tickets to Friday morning rehearsals that will include free coffee and pastries for patrons.

Encores – Select Masterworks concerts in the 2017-18 season will close with a complimentary, unnamed work that will be performed at the end of the scheduled program.

Festivals – The CSO will hold three festivals at the Ohio Theatre that combine music with art, knowledge, and thematically related events—the Spanish Flamenco Festival (November 3 & 4) and a two-part Russian Winter Festival (January 19 & 20 and February 9 & 10). Each will be enhanced with a variety of educational and interactive offerings, enabling patrons to become immersed in the festival’s focus across multiple disciplines.

Mozart to Matisse – The CSO and Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) will collaborate in a series of afternoon lectures that pair chamber music performances by CSO musicians with works from the CMA art collection. The presentations will focus on specific periods being presented in upcoming CSO Masterworks concerts, and explore the common themes and aesthetic influences between music and visual art.

College Club – This $25 student membership program provides unlimited access to concerts all season long, as well as post-concert events, special member emails, and discounts for the purchase of additional student tickets.

2017-18 MASTERWORKS SEASON

ALPINE SYMPHONY

Project: NATURE

Friday, September 22, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 23, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

OSU School of Music brass players

Program:

R. Strauss: Eine Alpensinfonie (An Alpine Symphony)

Respighi: I pini di Roma (The Pines of Rome)

For centuries, landscape painters have tried to capture the awesome power of nature. Maestro Milanov and the Columbus Symphony perform two of the most iconic symphonic landscapes. Alpine Symphony will feature a photographic essay of the Swiss Alps by Stephen Pariser.

Accompaniments:

Prelude

BEETHOVEN’S PASTORAL SYMPHONY

Project: NATURE

Focus: CREATIVE WOMEN

Friday, October 20, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 21, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Caroline Shaw, violin

Program:

Haydn: Symphony No. 59 (“The Fire”)

Shaw: Lo

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”)

Ludwig van Beethoven and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw are spaced two centuries apart, but both composers speak with a provocative voice that is raw, earthy, and dug deep from the soul.

Accompaniments:

Prelude

Postlude

SPANISH FLAMENCO FESTIVAL: RODRIGO’S GUITAR CONCERTO

Friday, November 3, 10 a.m. – Friday Coffee Dress

Friday, November 3, 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Jason Vieaux, guitar

Griset Damas, flamenco dance artist

Program:

Falla: El Amor Brujo Suite

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Albeniz: Chants d’Espagne

Chapi: La Revoltosa: Preludio

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux and Cuba-born flamenco dancer Griset Damas join the Columbus Symphony in an all-Spanish evening. Teeming with passion and exoticism, the program spans the classical genres of the Iberian Peninsula from flamenco to zarzuela.

Accompaniments:

Prelude: Subject Matter

Postlude

Mozart to Matisse – The Art of Spain, Wednesday, November 1, 2 p.m., Columbus Museum of Art

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL I: RACHMANINOFF AND TCHAIKOVSKY

Focus: CREATIVE WOMEN

Friday, January 19, 10 a.m. – Friday Coffee Dress

Friday, January 19, 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Natasha Paremski, piano

Program:

Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 (“Classical”)

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

The Russian Winter Festival returns with passionate, exotic, and exuberant selections from the vast treasury of Russian repertoire.

Accompaniments:

Prelude

Postlude

Mozart to Matisse – Russian Landscapes, Wednesday, January 17, 2 p.m., Columbus Museum of Art

AIDA IN CONCERT

Friday, February 2, 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 4, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Mary Birnbaum, director

Michelle Johnson, Aida

Marc Heller, Radamès

Laura Tucker, Amneris

Brian Major, Amonasro

Chris Bozeka, Messenger

Opera Columbus

Columbus Symphony Chorus – Ronald Jenkins, chorus director

Program:

Verdi: Aida

Amid the magnificence of ancient Egypt, an Ethiopian princess and an Egyptian Prince are entwined in a tragic love story. This is a uniquely Columbus artistic collaboration with Opera Columbus!

Accompaniments:

Prelude

RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL II: SHOSTAKOVICH AND RACHMANINOFF

Friday, February 9, 10 a.m. – Friday Coffee Dress

Friday, February 9, 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Program:

Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

In Russian Winter Festival II, Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich takes on the edgy realism of Shostakovich, which is juxtaposed against the romantic world of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony.

Accompaniments:

Prelude: Subject Matter

Postlude

BEETHOVEN MARATHON

Friday, February 23, 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 24, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre

Courtney Lewis, conductor

Inon Barnatan, piano

Friday Program:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4

Saturday Program:

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5

Two nights. All five Beethoven piano concertos. Pure bliss. Celebrated Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan and British conductor Courtney Lewis collaborate to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to Columbus.

MOZART TO BRAHMS VIA PARIS

Focus: CREATIVE WOMEN

Friday, March 2, 10 a.m. – Friday Coffee Dress

Friday, March 2, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 3, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Alexi Kenney, violin

Program:

Boulanger: D’un soir triste

Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3

Brahms: Symphony No. 1

A perfect pairing of Mozart and Brahms, accompanied by the lush, impressionistic music of Lili Boulanger conducted by JoAnn Falletta, who blazed the trail for the great female maestras of the late 20th century.

Accompaniments:

Prelude: Subject Matter

Postlude

MENDELSSOHN “SCOTTISH,” COPLAND, & BEETHOVEN

Friday, March 16, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 17, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Jayce Ogren, conductor

David Thomas, CSO principal clarinet

Program:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1

Copland: Clarinet Concerto

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3

The rustic romanticism of Mendelssohn and the coarseness of youthful Beethoven are juxtaposed with a virtuosic concerto written for the legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman.

Accompaniments:

Prelude

Postlude

BRAHMS REQUIEM

Focus: CREATIVE WOMEN

Friday, March 23, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 24, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Abigail Rethwisch, soprano

Jarrett Ott, baritone

Columbus Symphony Chorus – Ronald Jenkins, chorus director

Program:

Saariaho: Leino Songs

Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)

Brahms’ A German Requiem is a work that surpasses religious context to convey peace and hope through the power of music. This program pairs the Brahms with a mystical song cycle set by Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho.

Accompaniments:

Prelude

Postlude

Mozart to Matisse – Women Artists, Wednesday, March 21, 2pm, Columbus Museum of Art

SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

Focus: CREATIVE WOMEN

Friday, April 6, 10 a.m. – Friday Coffee Dress

Friday, April 6, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 7, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Jennifer Koh, violin

Program:

Pinto-Correia: Ciprés

Sibelius: Violin Concerto

Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

The extraordinary tale of an intoxicated artist caught in a dream-turned-nightmare comes to life in Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. The magic of Berlioz is reflected in the work of Andreia Pinto-Correia, who blends Iberian folk tunes into her eccentric musical language.

Accompaniments:

Prelude

Postlude

IMPRESSIONISTIC SCENES

Project: NATURE

Focus: CREATIVE WOMEN

Friday, April 13, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Columbus Symphony Women’s Chorus – Ronald Jenkins, chorus director

Program:

Debussy: Nocturnes

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23

Haddad: CSO new commission

Debussy: La Mer

In commemoration of Debussy in the centennial of his death, Maestro Milanov and the Columbus Symphony perform two of his most iconic works, revealing a world of impressionistic wonder.

Accompaniments:

Prelude: Subject Matter

Postlude

Mozart to Matisse – Impressionism and the Sea, Wednesday, April 11, 2 p.m., Columbus Museum of Art

In addition, the 2017-18 Masterworks series features a special add-on concert that is not included in the 2017-18 subscription, but subscribers will be given the first opportunity to purchase tickets prior to going on sale to the general public.

2017-18 season add-on:

JOSHUA BELL RETURNS

Focus: CREATIVE WOMEN

Thursday, May 10, 8 p.m. (ONE NIGHT ONLY)

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Program:

Brouwer: Pulse

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

For one night only, classical music’s star violinist returns to the Columbus Symphony for the first time since 1999, to perform the deeply romantic concerto of Max Bruch. Maestro Milanov closes the season with Brahms’ glowing final symphony.

Patrons wanting to renew current subscriptions can begin doing so today. New subscriptions will go on sale Monday, May 8, at 10 a.m. The following packages are available:

Masterworks 12 – Includes all 12 Masterworks programs in the Ohio and Southern Theatres, free parking for one vehicle to each concert, and four free tickets for friends or family to attend any Masterworks performance. Subscription packages range from $276-$744.

Ohio 10 – Includes the ten Masterworks programs to be performed in the Ohio Theatre and two free tickets for friends or family to attend any Masterworks performance. Subscription packages range from $230-$620.

Southern 2 – Includes the two Masterworks programs to be performed in the Southern Theatre. Subscription packages range from $46-$124.

Masterworks Pick 4 – Choose any four Masterworks programs from any of the 12 Masterworks programs in both the Ohio and Southern Theatres. Subscription packages for four shows range from $88-$260.

Masterworks Pick 5 – Choose any five Masterworks programs from any of the 12 Masterworks programs in both the Ohio and Southern Theatres. Subscription packages for five shows range from $100-$315.

Flex Ticket Subscription – Choose your own shows, any night, any theatre, any series. Must purchase a minimum of six Flex Tickets. Subscription packages start at $270.

College Club – Students that purchase a $25 annual membership will receive one free admission to all Masterworks concerts and post-concert events all season long, special membership emails, and the ability to purchase up to four additional student tickets for $8 each.

Subscriptions can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) or by phone at 614-469-0939.

Single tickets will go on sale to the public at 10am on Monday, June 5.

Programs and artists are subject to change.

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow, J. Allen and Ruth Maxwell Pyne, Janet Leonard Reading, and James W. Overstreet funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the longest-running, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 175,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

