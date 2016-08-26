Fogging Monday in Genoa

The Delaware General Health District is informing residents in both the City of Delaware and the Genoa Township area that mosquito fogging will occur on Monday Aug. 29 as a result of mosquito collection traps testing positive for West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, the Heath District’s Residential Services Unit will fog both areas on Monday beginning at 9 p.m.

Within the City of Delaware, Health District crews will be fogging all city roadways east of US Route 23, including Kingsbury Road, Pollock Road, north of Riverby Lane, Berlin Station Road, north of Kingsbury Road, Curve Road and north of Berlin Station Road.

Within Genoa Township, crews will fog locations north of Hawksbeard Drive, east of Worthington Road, south of Lewis Center Road and west of Sunbury Road.

Any resident who does not want their property sprayed is asked to call the Health District at 740-368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-fog list.

Updated fogging plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the Health District’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flower pots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply mosquito repellant that contains DEET or Picaridin.