Central Office now at Tippitt

During the Superintendent’s Report at last Thursday evening’s Big Walnut Local School District Board of Education meeting, Angie Pollock reminded everyone that the district administration’s central office is no longer located at Big Walnut Intermediate School on Baughman Street.

Because of an increased need for classroom space at the intermediate school, last year the district purchased the former Central Baptist Church facility at 110 Tippitt Court, next door to Noah’s Ark Day Care.

The district purchased the 5,198-square-foot Tippitt Court facility for $420,000. During a tour of the facility late last year Pollock said the total project, with interior modifications, a 2,000-square-foot building addition, and additional parking space would cost just under $1 million.

“With 310 fifth-grade students, we needed the space at the intermediate school,” Pollock said. “We’re still working on getting the central office finished, but the move opened up seven full-sized classrooms, plus four to five smaller rooms.”

LUSK Architecture was tasked with designing the building’s interior modifications and the conference room addition.

Pollock also introduced the district’s new Quality Profile.

“We printed enough for families of students and some extra copies for school offices and around town,” Pollock said. “This is our own information we want to share with the community about the things we are doing in academics, athletics, drama, music.”

Pollock said another new publication, the 2016-17 Back to School Edition of the Eagle Examiner, would be mailed to every household in the school district. The Eagle Examiner will be published four times each school year.

In her report to the board, district treasurer Terri Eyerman-Day submitted a document that showed the Big Walnut Local School District Income Tax from 1996 to the present. In 1996 the district’s three-quarter percent income tax generated $1,098,867; in 2016 the district received $5,931,875 in income tax revenue.

“That shows a trend,” Day said. “With growth we get added students, and with growth we get added revenue.”

Day also said the district asked for, and received, an $8.5 million advance from Delaware County.

“We would rather have the interest from that money come to us rather than the county,” Day said.

With the district’s $133.9 million, 8.3-mil Bond Issue that will be on the November 8 ballot, board president Mindy Meyer encouraged area residents to use the property tax calculator that will be on Delaware County Auditor George Kaitsa’s website by the end of this month.

“We really encourage people to use that tax calculator and understand that your individual property taxes are based on 35 percent of the auditor’s market value,” Meyer said. “As we get more homes in the district they are going to bring more money to the table and it’s going to reduce that.”

Bond Issue drive chairperson Liana Lee said the Community For Eagle Pride website at < eaglepride.org > is online and working. The home page still says Levy, that language will soon be changed to Bond Issue; but Lee said links to sign up to volunteer for the levy campaign and donate to the levy are active.

“Community For Eagle Pride is volunteer-based, and we’ve been working behind-the-scenes for the last couple of months,” Lee said. “We officially went on the ballot last Monday. We’re looking to fill a number of key positions on the bond issue committee. The last day to register to vote is October 11, and we are accepting contributions.”

Lee also said district voters are able to download a request form for an absentee ballot at < eaglepride.org >.

The next regularly scheduled Big Walnut Local School District Board of Education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, in the Big Walnut High School Innovation Center.

BW SCHOOL BOARD

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

