Rain dampens Bicentennial

2016 is Genoa Township’s 200th birthday, and members of the township’s Parks Advisory Board planned a Genoa Township Bicentennial Celebration for last Saturday at McNamara Park that included family-oriented food, activities, games, and historic displays.

A series of thunderstorms thinned the crowd, and the evening’s outdoor movie, Max, was cancelled because of soggy field conditions and the threat of additional rain.

There was time for a formal dedication of the McNamara Park Barn, with its new bicentennial logo painted by Ohio barn artist Scott Hagan, the artist who painted Ohio Bicentennial barn paintings in every Ohio county during the state’s 2003 bicentennial.

Hagan arrived in the township on Monday, August 15, and said weather permitting the logo would be painted on the barn by the end of the day Tuesday. The weather didn’t permit, and Hagan, working around rain every day he was in the township, finished the barn painting on Thursday.

For additional information about Scott Hagan, Ohio’s own barn artist, go to barnartist.com.

