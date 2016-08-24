Bicentennial Beard Contest

In celebration of Sunbury’s 200th and their own 50th year anniversary, Forman Realtors is sponsoring a Bicentennial Beard and Mustache Championship. Forman Realtors founder Ted Forman participated in historical beard contests and challenges several times in Sunbury.

Of special note, Ted Forman grew a beard along with family members and friends for Sunbury’s terquasquicentennial – a.k.a. its 175th birthday. Today, Forman Realtors is bringing that tradition back to life with a fun beard-growing contest complete with prizes.

Initial photographs will be taken from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Forman Realtors, 28 South Vernon Street in Sunbury, on Saturday, August 27 – the same day as Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds Food and Music Festival.

Final photos and judging will take place at Forman Realtors during the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Sunbury Christmas on the Square, with the official judging time to be announced.

Beard Contest Categories:

* Full Beard – Most Growth

* Full Beard – Most Like Santa Claus

* Full Beard with Styled Mustache

* Full Beard Freestyle

* Goatee – Most Growth

* Goatee – Most Like a Musketeer

* Goatee Freestyle

* Mustache – Most Growth

* Mustache – Handlebars

* Mustache – Freestyle with Sideburns

Participation in the Bicentennial Beard and Mustache Championship is free and open to all residents of the Big Walnut area. All contestants must enter and be present for a photograph on August 27 at Forman Realtors unless entries and photos have been arranged in advance with Forman Realtors to allow for special circumstances.

Contestants may begin the contest with or without facial hair. The “Most Growth” categories are open only to those who are clean-shaven on August 27. All other categories are open to all contestants, whether or not the contestant is clean shaven on August 27. Styling aids are permitted.

Prizes will be awarded in all categories in addition to the following:

* Grand Champion Beard

* Grand Champion Goatee

* Grand Champion Mustache

* Supreme Grand Champion (over all categories)

All contestants and winners will be featured in local publications, on social media, and finally, in a book that will both commemorate the event and be archived by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

Detailed information on judging, prizes, and grand prizes will be announced by August 25 at formanrealtors.com. For additional information call Forman Realtors at 740-965-1212.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

