Craft Brew at Columbus Zoo

The third annual Craft Brew at the Zoo, central Ohio’s opportunity to visit exotic animals by day and enjoy live music and a wide variety of beers by night, is scheduled for 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Presented by the Columbus Brewing Company, Craft Brew at the Zoo is proud to present musical entertainment from Smash Mouth, the band famous for “Walkin’ On the Sun,” “All Star,” and their cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.”

General admission to this adults-only (21 and over) event includes two complimentary beer tickets, access to several varieties of beer, access to food trucks, live musical guests, and all-day admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Please note that most animals will be off view after the Zoo closes to the public at 7 p.m.

Pepsi Sober Driver tickets, which are sold for less than a typical adult admission to the Zoo, also include all-day access to the Zoo, as well as access to the food trucks and musical entertainment during the event. All Craft Brew at the Zoo guests may enjoy complimentary Pepsi products and bottled water.

Early ticket purchases are recommended, as this event sold out last year. Proceeds raised from Craft Brew at the Zoo go toward the Zoo’s general animal conservation fund.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ColumbusZoo.org.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

