DCF grant deadline Sept. 1

September 1 is the deadline for grant applications for the 2016 Community Grants from the Delaware County Foundation.

The Foundation’s Community Grants Program awards grants from $1,000 to $5,000 and supports projects and programs in arts, civic affairs, education, environment, health and social services.

“It’s great to see grant dollars working in our community,” says Marlene Casini, President of the Delaware County Foundation. “It’s also eye opening to learn of the many needs we have in Delaware County.”

Non-profit organizations that serve Delaware County residents are eligible to apply. Some organizations receiving funding the past year include: the Arts Castle, Central Ohio Symphony, Common Ground Free Store, Curtain Players, Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Speech and Hearing Center, Family Promise, Law Enforcement Foundation, People in Need, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Stratford Ecological Center.

Grant dollars are available as a result of donors who create charitable funds at the Foundation. These funds are created by individuals, families, businesses and organizations. “People want to give back in a meaningful way, now and beyond their lifetime,” says Casini. “We help these donors match the needs of the community with their interests.”

An experienced group of Foundation volunteers reviews grant applications, verifies information, and makes recommendations for the grant dollars. Once grants are awarded, the Foundation tracks progress and reports back to the donors on the use of the funds.

The grant application is available on the Foundation’s website, www.delawarecf.org.

Grants will be awarded before the end of the year.

Any amount can be donated to the Community Grants program. The more grant dollars to distribute, the more the we can make a significant difference in Delaware County,” says Casini.

To contribute to the community grants program donate on-line at www.delawarecf.org or send a check to the Delaware County Foundation, 3954 North Hampton Drive, Powell, Ohio 43065.

The Delaware County Foundation has awarded more than $8.4 million in grants and scholarships since its founding in 1995 with $1.3 million granted in 2015.

Contact: Marlene A. Casini, Delaware County Foundation (614) 764-2332

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Foundation.

