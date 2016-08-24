Dog Days in Westerville

Look for legs, noses and ears long and short throughout Uptown Westerville next Friday during Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Dog Days of Summer presented by the Westerville Visitors & Convention Bureau.

Visitors & residents alike are invited to bring their dogs Uptown for a night full of all things canine on Friday, August 26, 2016 from 6-9 p.m. in Historic Uptown Westerville.

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Fridays are community block parties held on the fourth Friday of each month, April through September. Dog Days is sponsored by Hometown Service Center.

The event will feature the Dog Days of Summer Talent Contest in front of City Hall, 21 S. State St. Tiffany Murphy with FIDO Dog Training, Steffen Baldwin with Save Them Dog Training, and Sam Short with Dogs By Sam, as well as dog trainer Lauren Schneiders have organized this fun event to showcase man’s best friend in three categories: Best Trick, Longest Stay and Best Costume. Participants can enter one category for a $10 donation and additional categories for $5 each and can choose one of three non-profit pet organizations to receive their donation. Entry forms can be found at www.VisitWesterville.org, Captivating Canines, 12 E. Main St. and on the day of the event in the City Hall courtyard from 6-7:15pm. Judging will take place at 7:30 p.m. Prizes will include items from Mutts & Co. and Pet People and the “Best on the Street” overall winner will receive a $100 Captivating Canines gift certificate. The Rev. Dr. Joseph G. Kovitch will perform a pet blessing at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to the contest, dogs and their owners can peruse 120+ street vendors, some of which will feature dog-related products and services. There will be a photo booth on W. College Ave. where people, pets or both can get a photo strip to mark the occasion.

Dog owners can get their pooch checked and vaccinated on E. Main St. by the Rascal Unit and just next door at Captivating Canines, I Have a Dream Rescue will have dogs looking for a forever home.

There will be no shortage of entertainment with Avalon Nine performing on the AAA Ohio Auto Club Music stage and the Academy Irish Dance Co. and Fred Astaire Dance Studio demonstrating their talents during breaks at 6:45 and 7:45, respectively.

There will be a Zumba Party With Natalia on W. College Ave. at 6:30pm and at 7pm and 7:45, the Otterbein University Cardinal Marching Band, under the direction of Joel Shonkwiler, will give fan a sample of their season to come.

Kids will enjoy bounce houses, provided by Heartland Bank, story times by the Westerville Public Library and puppet shows by the Westerville Puppet Posse during the evening.

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Fridays are made possible by support from the City of Westerville, Arts Council of Westerville and AAA Ohio Auto Club.

For more information about Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Fridays, contact Jeff Hartnell or Glenda Mihaly, 614-794-0401.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Westerville Visitors & Convention Bureau.

